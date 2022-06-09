Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 6 June 2022

The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 01 May 2022:

the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were: 2,331,930 total paid jobs (up 4,540 or 0.20 percent) 104,770 paid jobs in primary industries (up 1,160 or 1.12 percent) 449,300 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 2,870 or 0.64 percent) 1,719,200 paid jobs in services industries (down 310 or 0.02 percent) 58,660 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 830 or 1.44 percent)

the median income (compared with the previous week) was: $1,170.24 (up $2.74 or 0.23 percent).



Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

© Scoop Media

