Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 6 June 2022
The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.
Key facts
The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.
The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 01 May 2022:
- the
number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week)
were:
- 2,331,930 total paid jobs (up 4,540 or 0.20 percent)
- 104,770 paid jobs in primary industries (up 1,160 or 1.12 percent)
- 449,300 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 2,870 or 0.64 percent)
- 1,719,200 paid jobs in services industries (down 310 or 0.02 percent)
- 58,660 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 830 or 1.44 percent)
- the median income (compared with
the previous week) was:
- $1,170.24 (up $2.74 or 0.23 percent).