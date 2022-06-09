Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 6 June 2022

Thursday, 9 June 2022, 10:45 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 01 May 2022:

  • the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were:
    • 2,331,930 total paid jobs (up 4,540 or 0.20 percent)
    • 104,770 paid jobs in primary industries (up 1,160 or 1.12 percent)
    • 449,300 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 2,870 or 0.64 percent)
    • 1,719,200 paid jobs in services industries (down 310 or 0.02 percent)
    • 58,660 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 830 or 1.44 percent)
  • the median income (compared with the previous week) was:
    • $1,170.24 (up $2.74 or 0.23 percent).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

