Response To Recommendations About Implementing The Firearms Buy-back And Amnesty Scheme

In 2020, we published a report about how effectively and efficiently the New Zealand Police (the Police) implemented the firearms buy-back and amnesty scheme. We did this because of the significant public interest in the scheme, its intended public safety benefits, and the amount of taxpayer money that funded it. We also wanted to provide the Police with feedback and the opportunity to act on recommendations while the scheme was running.

We asked the Police for an update on their response to the recommendations in our report. We have published the Police’s response on our website.

© Scoop Media

