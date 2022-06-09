Have Your Say On A Bill That Seeks To Improve Arrangements For Surrogacy

The Health Committee is seeking public submissions on the Improving Arrangements for Surrogacy Bill. At present, the intending parents of a child born through surrogacy do not have any automatic rights. At the time of birth, the child’s legal parents are the surrogate mother and partner, and a formal adoption process is required to complete the arrangement. The bill seeks to simplify surrogacy arrangements, ensure that information recorded on birth certificates is complete, and provide a mechanism for enforcing surrogacy arrangements.

The bill would amend five Acts and two sets of Regulations. The proposed amendments include:

· specifying when intending parents become the parents of a child born as a result of a surrogacy arrangement that is subject to a surrogacy order

· providing for the appointment of a Surrogacy Registrar, who would establish a register to enable women who are willing to become surrogates to be matched with intending parents

· enforcing the legal obligations of intending parents if they refused to take custody by making them liable for child support, even if they did not have custody of the child.

