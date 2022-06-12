Passing Of Former New Zealand First MP Richard Prosser
Sunday, 12 June 2022, 1:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand First Party
It is with sadness that we have learnt of the sudden
passing in the UK of former New Zealand First Member of
Parliament Richard Prosser.
Richard represented New
Zealand First as a list MP based in Waimakariri between 2011
and 2017.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his
friends and family at this sad and challenging
time.
