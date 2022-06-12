Cameron Luxton Shows Up The Other Candidates In TV Debates

Cameron Luxton is the clear winner of two televised debates for candidates in the Tauranga by-election.

The debates took place on both Newshub Nation on Thursday evening and Q+A on Sunday morning. Cameron was the standout candidate across both.

“Cameron has gone out there and shown up the other candidates. He has proven that Tauranga needs real change,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“While the National candidate desperately defended his party’s lack of action in the region for decades, and the Labour candidate talked up her party’s fluffy-duck approach to crime, Cameron proposed common-sense, real solutions to Tauranga’s problems.

“Cameron has clear convictions and genuine ambition for Tauranga. It is for these reasons he stands out from the other candidates who are just parroting their party talking points.”

“The people of Tauranga deserve more than empty political promises that end up falling through. ACT promises rational solutions that achieve results,” says Cameron Luxton.

“Infrastructure, rising crime and restoring local democracy are all issues I care passionately about and it’s what I’m hearing from residents that they want action on.

“ACT has a plan to share GST with local councils to enable more homes and roads to be built, we have a policy around gang control orders and we would push for local democracy to be restored.

“I’m passionate about Tauranga and I’m striving for real change. It’s time to send a message to Wellington that it’s time for real change.

“Our polling in Tauranga shows that ACT is considered the strongest opposition party in Parliament. Other candidates should not be taking their position for granted.”

