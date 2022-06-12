BOP Councils Would Get $79 Million Under ACT’s Policy

“ACT’s GST sharing scheme would see Bay of Plenty Councils better off by approximately $79 million,” says ACT’s Tauranga candidate Cameron Luxton.

“ACT’s GST-sharing scheme is designed support local development enabling infrastructure, councils that consent more, get more.

“Currently, local councils face poor incentives to build. Every new development involves costs to existing ratepayers to provide new roads, water, and sewerage connections. These costs act as a disincentive for councils to approve new houses and subdivisions.

“As a builder myself I know first-hand the delays from waiting for consents to be issued. It’s time consuming and terrible for productivity.

“Instead of forcing councils to come begging for special funds from the Government, ACT would provide an enduring and predictable solution for infrastructure funding.

“It encourages councils to consent more because they get more when buildings are completed.

“The only time you get prompt service from a council is when they’re issuing a parking ticket. They’ll come to you, anywhere, anytime, because there’s money in it. Imagine if councils issued resource consents with the same gusto as they issued parking tickets?

“With councils shouldering the cost for new infrastructure to support housing, it’s no wonder they slow down development.

“We don’t need more central planning and dictates; we need incentives to consent more developments. That’s what this policy does. It would see approximately $1 billion going towards councils nationally and Bay of Plenty getting $79 million of that.

“ACT believes in better, longer-lasting solutions. As a country we deserve better when it comes to housing to ensure we have thriving communities.

“Infrastructure is the biggest issue our region faces, and I’ll campaign tirelessly to ensure Tauranga gets its fair share.”

