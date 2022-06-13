International Migration: April 2022
Monday, 13 June 2022, 10:50 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
International migration statistics give the latest
outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes
estimates of migrants entering or leaving New
Zealand.
Key facts
Annual
migration
Provisional estimates for the year ended
April 2022 compared with the year ended April 2021
were:
- migrant arrivals: 46,500 (± 800), down 13
percent
- migrant departures: 55,200 (± 700), down 2
percent
- annual net migration: loss of 8,700 (±
1,000), down from a net loss of 2,800 (±
100).
Visit our website to read these
information releases and this news story or to download CSV
files:
