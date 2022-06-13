Border crossings highest in two years

Over a quarter of a million border crossings in April 2022 was the highest for a month since border and travel restrictions were introduced in March 2020, Stats NZ said today.

There were 266,700 border crossings in April 2022, made up of 125,100 arrivals and 141,600 departures. Current numbers remain well down on the 1.2 million border crossings in April 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since April 2020, the first full month under COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, the number of border crossings reached a low of 15,900 in May 2020, and a high of 189,500 in May 2021 during the trans-Tasman travel bubble.

