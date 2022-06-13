Border crossings highest in two years
Monday, 13 June 2022, 11:00 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Over a quarter of a million border crossings in April
2022 was the highest for a month since border and travel
restrictions were introduced in March 2020, Stats NZ said
today.
There were 266,700 border crossings in April
2022, made up of 125,100 arrivals and 141,600 departures.
Current numbers remain well down on the 1.2 million border
crossings in April 2019, before the COVID-19
pandemic.
Since April 2020, the first full month under
COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, the number
of border crossings reached a low of 15,900 in May 2020, and
a high of 189,500 in May 2021 during the trans-Tasman travel
bubble.
Visit our website to read this news
story and these information releases or to download CSV
files:
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
In the 50 years since Norm Kirk first promised to take the bikes off the bikies, our politicians have tried again and again to win votes by promising to crack down on gangs. Canterbury University academic Jarrod Gilbert (an expert on New Zealand’s gang culture) recently gave chapter and verse on the decades of political posturing about gangs – led by the likes of Mike Moore and others - and the paltry outcomes, which have consistently been ineffectual. In today’s political climate, Gilbert’s research into the 1990s political panic about gangs still remains highly relevant...More>>