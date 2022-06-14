Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZEI Supports Students' Petition

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 2:03 pm
Press Release: NZEI

NZEI Te Riu Roa is throwing its support behind a petition started by three inspirational students at Macleans College in Auckland who have demonstrated that social awareness and positive activism is alive and well amongst the younger members of Aotearoa.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford will visit the school on Wednesday 15 June to meet the Year 13 students, Aimee Thompson, Sammie Chamberlain and Joe Blest, who organised the petition after their class was challenged by their Social Studies teacher Sarah Snell to create a project that would raise public awareness of an issue relevant to them in an effort to change a government policy.

The trio chose to examine the salaries of teacher aides at their school and contacted NZEI Te Riu Roa, which represents teacher aides in both primary and secondary education, for help in circulating a petition to raise salaries.

Help raise teacher aides' pay

Mr Rutherford said the issue was particularly important as teacher aide salaries are not centrally funded but paid out of a school’s operational budget – the same pool of money that is used to buy stationary -- while their job security is often tenuous as they are employed on a term-by-term or year-by-year basis.

“We were blown away that they started this petition and then had the nous to contact us about it,” he said.

“We have seen how politically engaged the younger generation is over issues like climate change and have been really impressed by the willingness of Aimee, Sammie and Joe to try and take control of something that directly affects not only teacher aides but other students in their community.”

He said the trio's actions were timely, given the recent release of a New Zealand Council for Educational Research report into the benefits of social activism amongst teenagers.

The report recognises that politically engaged teenage students are better able to access the full benefits of their education, learn and understand how to work collectively, feel empowered, are connected and valued by their communities and tend to have more positive wellbeing outcomes.

“We feel that this just demonstrates all the things we, as adults, want to see in our children. We want them to be inquisitive and engaged and standing up for what is important, and to care about their community,” he said.

“It’s a great credit to their teacher Sarah that she has them thinking like this.”

Mr Rutherford has been so impressed by the students he asked Mrs Snell if he and his PPTA counterpart Melanie Webber could also talk to their class about how collective action can be used to make positive social change.

“I have been really impressed with the depth of engagement in this year’s class,” Mrs Snell said. “And it was great to see Aimee, Sammie and Joe reach out to the union.

“We are really looking forward to Liam and Melanie coming and talking to the class as it allows the students to hear how positive social change is achieved in the real world.”

© Scoop Media

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

Contact NZEI Te Riu Roa

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In National’s Pet Solution To Gangs And Poverty


In the 50 years since Norm Kirk first promised to take the bikes off the bikies, our politicians have tried again and again to win votes by promising to crack down on gangs. Canterbury University academic Jarrod Gilbert (an expert on New Zealand’s gang culture) recently gave chapter and verse on the decades of political posturing about gangs – led by the likes of Mike Moore and others - and the paltry outcomes, which have consistently been ineffectual. In today’s political climate, Gilbert’s research into the 1990s political panic about gangs still remains highly relevant...
More>>



 
 


Speaker: Statement From Trevor Mallard
“On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August,” Trevor Mallard said. “I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times... More>>

ALSO:



National: Proposes New Powers To Tackle Gangs
A National Government would ban gang patches in public places and give Police new powers to tackle gangs, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon said today... More>>


Health: Government Takes Bowel Cancer Programme Nationwide
The Government’s lifesaving bowel-screening programme is now available across the whole country, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>



Minister Of Defence: Addresses Premier Defence Summit On Climate Security
Defence Minister Peeni Henare joined a panel of Defence Ministers to discuss climate security at the 19th Annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore today... More>>


Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 