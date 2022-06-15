Save Our Three Waters

Outdoors and Freedom Party is deeply concerned about the Government forcing the Three Waters Reform proposal on Councils.

Tauranga by-election candidate Sue Grey, has uncovered the ‘behind the scenes’ machinations that is making this water grab possible and will expose this information at Outdoors Party “Save Our Three Waters” meeting tomorrow.

The Government announced they would legislate to enable the proposal to transfer control of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure from 67 councils nationwide to four large independent entities, regardless of community feedback.

Sue Grey, co-leader of the Outdoors & Freedom Party and candidate in the Tauranga by-election says “It’s very clear there are other agendas at play. I am shocked with the forced decision to confiscate local three water assets” Sue agrees with many mayors around New Zealand that “Government’s proposals remove local democratic accountability associated with the management of those water assets.” And concludes that “This merger effectively nationalises our assets by stealth and potentially leaves us open to privatisation in the future. This has happened in the past so don’t be surprised if we don’t trust the government not to do it again with something as precious as our water”.

Several analyses show the argument for the change from the Government is flawed and inaccurate. Westland had 92 percent of surveyed locals informing council that they wanted their council to retain local decision making, control and influence of their assets.

Three councils are already taking the Government to the High Court, as they “contend that the reforms are incompatible with long standing and fundamental laws around property ownership and democratic accountability.”

Unfortunately for Tauranga there is no local council to speak up for and protect the water assets from Government seizure. In fact the Tauranga commissioners were given their positions by Nanaia Mahuta who has even prolonged their tenure in charge of council, so it is unlikely that they will stand up for locals against the Government. What is worse for Tauranga is that their local MP Jan Tinetti is the Minister of Internal Affairs which is driving this water asset capture. So Tauranga is doubly without democracy and accountability.

Sue Grey and the Outdoors & Freedom Party are holding a Three Waters public and media information day.

Understand exactly what is proposed with the 3 Waters Capture

Please join us to learn more: Thursday 16th 11am-1pm

Vintage Car Club Rooms, 29 Cliff Road Tauranga.

