Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 13 June 2022
The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.
Key facts
The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.
The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 08 May 2022:
- the
number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week)
were:
- 2,328,130 total paid jobs (down 3,800 or 0.16 percent)
- 102,190 paid jobs in primary industries (down 2,580 or 2.46 percent)
- 444,600 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 4,700 or 1.05 percent)
- 1,722,610 paid jobs in services industries (up 3,410 or 0.20 percent)
- 58,720 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 60 or 0.10 percent)
- the median income (compared with
the previous week) was:
- $1,160.00 (down $10.24 or 0.88 percent).