Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 13 June 2022

Thursday, 16 June 2022, 10:46 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 08 May 2022:

  • the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were:
    • 2,328,130 total paid jobs (down 3,800 or 0.16 percent)
    • 102,190 paid jobs in primary industries (down 2,580 or 2.46 percent)
    • 444,600 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 4,700 or 1.05 percent)
    • 1,722,610 paid jobs in services industries (up 3,410 or 0.20 percent)
    • 58,720 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 60 or 0.10 percent)
  • the median income (compared with the previous week) was:
    • $1,160.00 (down $10.24 or 0.88 percent).

