Impressive Line-up Of Speakers At The 8th International Gambling Conference

Monday, 20 June 2022, 12:06 pm
Press Release: Problem Gambling Foundation

An impressive line-up of international and local speakers will feature at the 8th International Gambling Conference (IGC2022), being held at the Sir Paul Reeves Building at Auckland University of Technology (or virtually for those unable to attend), from 29 June – 1 July 2022.

The programme includes inspiring presentations from four keynote speakers: Psychiatrist Dr Diana Kopua and her husband Mark Kopua - a tohunga and Tā Moko practitioner, Professor Amanda Roberts from the School of Psychology at the University of Lincoln, UK, and Dr Aaron Drummond, a cognitive cyberpsychologist from Massey University’s School of Psychology, Palmerston North, New Zealand.

The Conference, themed He haerenga – A journey from harm to wellbeing, will provide a platform for all to share their unique journey in the area of gambling related harm and wellbeing.

Prior to the Conference an International Think Tank on Gambling Research, Policy and Practice is being held at the AUT City Campus, 27-28 June. The Think Tank will bring together experts in their field to ensure progress on current collaborative projects and identify new initiatives to expand knowledge and advance gambling policy and practice.

IGC2022 will open on Wednesday 29 June with a mihi whakatau and an address to delegates from Hon. Jan Tinetti, Minister of Internal Affairs.

The International Gambling Conference is a well-established biennial event and one of the leading international conferences on preventing and minimising harmful gambling, attracting delegates from New Zealand and around the world. It is hosted by the Gambling and Addictions Research Centre at AUT University, and the Problem Gambling Foundation of New Zealand.

For more information on the conference and to view the complete programme please visit www.internationalgamblingconference.com.

