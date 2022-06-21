Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Biosecurity Has Taken The Overall #1 Spot In NZ

Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 11:51 am
Press Release: BioTechNZ

It will surprise nobody that for the twleth year in a row, world-class biosecurity has taken the overall #1 spot in the annual KPMG agribusiness industry leader’s priority survey, BiotechNZ executive director Dr Zahra Champion says.

The Ministry for Primary Industries suggest total exports of food and fibre products for the year to the end of June 2022 will reach a record $52.2 billion, up 9 percent on 2021.

“The growth comes from the dairy, horticulture, red meat, and forestry sectors, all delivering improved export returns.

“For others, the starting point was the disconnect between prices, profitability, and the green fields across most of New Zealand along with the uncertainty many farmers are feeling.

“This uncertainty is evident in Rabobank’s most recent farmer confidence survey, which showed that 24 percent of farmers expected the agricultural economy to improve in the next year, 27 percent expected conditions to worsen, and 46 percent expected it to remain largely the same.

“We are seeing so many issues on uncontrollable phenomena, such as climate change, wars, and pandemics, which will not immediately go away.

“This impact seen is an increase in the cost of grains used for stockfeed, making the supply of animal proteins will be materially reduced, further increasing food prices, and making novel protein products through the use of biotechnology more cost-competitive and more viable .”

Ukraine was a major supplier to the UN world food programme, which supplies food to the world’s most vulnerable people. The loss of this supply can’t be easily replaced, potentially leaving more than one billion people facing greater food insecurity than they did last year.

The KPMG agribusiness report says Kiwis need to think deeply about what a sustainable competitive advantage could be in the future for New Zealand based value chains.

Champion says traditionally, competitive advantage has been viewed through a production lens, but as one contributor suggested, we should be thinking much more about what we can do in Aotearoa that is distinct, unique, and sustainable in the eyes of our consumers.

Our food and fibre sector continues to lead New Zealand’s economic recovery from covid. This demonstrates the sector’s ongoing resilience and commitment to providing vital food and fibre to consumers and businesses in Aotearoa and around the world.

“Biotechnology can make a massive difference to helping people’s lives . Environmentally, the way New Zealanders live and make a living is having a serious impact on the natural surroundings.

“Environmental concerns include polluted waterways, native ecosystems under threat, the way the ocean is fished, greenhouse gas emissions and climate change effects.

“There is no argument that New Zealand, along with the rest of the world, faces extraordinary global environmental and health challenges. In almost all cases, biotechnology will be used to solve these problems.”

 

ENDS

 

For further information contact Dr Zahra Champion on 021 899 732, or NZTech’s media specialist, Make Lemonade editor-in-chief Kip Brook on 027 503 0188.

www.makelemonade.nz

 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from BioTechNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fate Of Julian Assange


Has swapping Scott Morrison for Anthony Albanese made any discernible difference to Australia’s relations with the US, China, the Pacific and New Zealand? Not so far. For example: Albanese has asked for more time to “consider” his response to New Zealand’s long running complaints about the so called “501” deportations back to this country. Really? He needs more time to figure out a response? OK, but the clock is ticking.
The Julian Assange situation is a lot more urgent. Assange’s deportation to the United States has now been okayed by the British courts and also - crucially – by its government. At any moment, Assange could be on a plane and headed for a US prison. He is facing the prospect of 175 years in jail...
More>>



 
 


Government: Prime Minister To Travel To Europe And Australia
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will leave this weekend to travel to Europe and Australia for a range of trade, tourism and foreign policy events... More>>

ALSO:


International Business Forum: WTO Back In Business
The NZIBF welcomes the outcome of the WTO 12th Ministerial Council meeting in Geneva and congratulates Trade Minister O’Connor and officials... More>>



Electoral Commission: Tauranga by-election preliminary results
The Electoral Commission has released the preliminary results for the 18 June 2022 parliamentary by-election in the Tauranga electorate... More>>

ALSO:


World Vision: New Zealand Urged To Meet Quota As New Report Finds Hunger, Violence, And Death Rates Increase For Refugees
World Vision is calling for New Zealand to work harder to meet its refugee quota in the wake of a new report which shows that life has deteriorated significantly in the past two years for refugees in 11 hard-hit countries... More>>


Economy: Global Challenges Reflected In March Quarter GDP
The volatile global situation has been reflected in today’s quarterly GDP figures, although strong annual growth shows New Zealand is still well positioned to deal with the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Statistics: Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen
The seasonally adjusted current account deficit widened to $8.5 billion in the March 2022 quarter, from $6.6 billion in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 