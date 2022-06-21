Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Petition To Make All New Zealand Schools And Kura Kaupapa Sugary Drink Free Presented To Parliament

Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 2:01 pm
Press Release: Health Coalition Aotearoa

A petition calling for all schools in New Zealand sugary drink free and create a healthy food environment in schools will be presented to Parliament on June 22 at 1pm.

The petition comes in response to proposed Government changes to the promotion and provision of healthy drinks in schools and will be presented by Open Forum for Healthy New Zealand, Health Coalition Aotearoa and The New Zealand Beverage Guide Panel to MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere.

Currently the Ministry of Education is pushing for primary schools to be sugar free but is stopping short of requesting secondary schools be held to the same standard.

The petition calls for:

- All schools provide a healthy food environment that encourages healthy eating and supports the health, well-being and learning abilities of children and young people in their care.

- The existing Nutrition guidelines for schools are replaced with a regulation that all schools and Kura Kaupapa Māori supply healthy, nutritious food, and a duty on all schools (primary and secondary) to only provide healthy drinks and food.

"We believe we need to go further than primary schools," Open Forum for Health Information Shona Jaunas says.

"Every child and young person in New Zealand deserves the best start to life and what they eat and drink is vital for optimal physical and mental health."

Research in New Zealand highlighted ‘free sugars’ as contributing significantly to high rates of poor physical health, poor oral health, diabetes, and other health-related diseases.

The consumption of free sugars in sugar sweetened beverages contributes to 26% of the total sugar intake of children.

Studies conducted by the Environmental Health Indicators New Zealand (EHINZ) note that dental decay is now the most common disease reported among children in New Zealand.

Spokesperson for the New Zealand Beverage Guidance Panel Dr Gerhard Sundborn says it is time to put children’s health first.

"The adverse health outcomes of high sugary drink intake have long-term health effects such as illness, disability, premature mortality and also contribute to inequity in New Zealand. "

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Health Coalition Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fate Of Julian Assange


Has swapping Scott Morrison for Anthony Albanese made any discernible difference to Australia’s relations with the US, China, the Pacific and New Zealand? Not so far. For example: Albanese has asked for more time to “consider” his response to New Zealand’s long running complaints about the so called “501” deportations back to this country. Really? He needs more time to figure out a response? OK, but the clock is ticking.
The Julian Assange situation is a lot more urgent. Assange’s deportation to the United States has now been okayed by the British courts and also - crucially – by its government. At any moment, Assange could be on a plane and headed for a US prison. He is facing the prospect of 175 years in jail...
More>>



 
 


Government: Prime Minister To Travel To Europe And Australia
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will leave this weekend to travel to Europe and Australia for a range of trade, tourism and foreign policy events... More>>

ALSO:


International Business Forum: WTO Back In Business
The NZIBF welcomes the outcome of the WTO 12th Ministerial Council meeting in Geneva and congratulates Trade Minister O’Connor and officials... More>>



Electoral Commission: Tauranga by-election preliminary results
The Electoral Commission has released the preliminary results for the 18 June 2022 parliamentary by-election in the Tauranga electorate... More>>

ALSO:


World Vision: New Zealand Urged To Meet Quota As New Report Finds Hunger, Violence, And Death Rates Increase For Refugees
World Vision is calling for New Zealand to work harder to meet its refugee quota in the wake of a new report which shows that life has deteriorated significantly in the past two years for refugees in 11 hard-hit countries... More>>


Economy: Global Challenges Reflected In March Quarter GDP
The volatile global situation has been reflected in today’s quarterly GDP figures, although strong annual growth shows New Zealand is still well positioned to deal with the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Statistics: Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen
The seasonally adjusted current account deficit widened to $8.5 billion in the March 2022 quarter, from $6.6 billion in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 