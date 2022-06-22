Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Hamilton Opens Consultation On Government's Three Waters Reform

Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 9:57 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

From today Hamiltonians can formally give their views to their council on draft Government legislation which will change the way water services are delivered in New Zealand.

Nationwide public consultation on the draft Water Services Entities Bill is now open, and Hamilton City Council is asking for community feedback as it develops its own submission to Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee.

To allow time to consider the views of Hamiltonians, and use those views to shape Hamilton’s submission, Council’s consultation is open between 22 June and 7 July 2022. Submissions to the select committee – by councils, other organisations, or individuals – are open until 22 July.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said the reforms are complex and wide-ranging and Council’s submission will look at every area of the reform – so community views are vital.

“Three Waters Reform is the biggest change for local government in a generation, and it’s about services which are critical to public health, our environment and economic growth.

“Our Council is opposed to the Government’s current model – we have said that consistently and strongly – but we also recognise that across New Zealand, some change is required.

“We need to consider the detail of what this legislation will mean for our city and our people in the decades ahead. I think we would all agree that we want high quality, safe water supplies, we want better environmental outcomes, and we want our services delivered in the most cost-effective and sustainable way.

“Government says its reform will deliver those outcomes. We think there are areas their plans can be improved. As this reform programme has developed, we have taken every opportunity to shape the proposals and we’ve seen changes made by Government. Now we have another opportunity to look at what’s best for our city and we want our community to be part of that conversation.”

Council has summarised key elements of the reform, with details of previous Council submissions and links to detailed Government information on its website at www.hamilton.govt.nz.

People who want to help shape Council’s view on the reform legislation can read the consultation material and make an online submission at www.hamilton.govt.nz/shareyourvoice until 7 July 2022.

Further information on the submission process and how to give your views to the select committee is available through Parliament’s website www.parliament.nz

