Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Over 67,000 People And Their Property Endangered By Police Negligence - COLFO

Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 1:59 pm
Press Release: COLFO

Confirmation today that a register of firearm owners stolen from Auckland Police station covers 2003-2018, means over 67,000 firearm owners and their private addresses may have been in the hands of criminals.

The Council of Licensed Firearms Owners (COLFO) says the Auckland Police were likely to have processed firearm licence applications for Northland, Waitemata, Auckland City, Counties Manukau and Waikato. The total licence holders from those regions in April 2022 was 67,213[1].

The 15-year span is longer than the renewal period, so it is possible that every licensed owner in the upper North Island is on the list (most likely a printed version of a digitally stored register).

COLFO Spokesperson Hugh Devereux-Mack said the theft is the biggest security breach in recent New Zealand history, matched only by the danger created when the Police gave a firearm licence to the Christchurch terrorist.

“Let there be no mistake, the ramifications of this theft, and of Police negligence, could be catastrophic. Criminals had, and may still have, a list of possibly 66,000 people and their addresses, where firearms would have been stored.

"Thefts from licensed firearms owners have reduced drastically in the past few years. This security breach could cause thefts to skyrocket.

“COLFO believes that thefts and other criminal incidents enabled by information on this list open the Police to future civil legal proceedings.

“Any firearms stolen from LFOs in the upper North Island since May could be due to this theft. That makes Police negligence responsible for the thefts, for the endangerment of firearm owners and their families, and for what is done with those firearms by criminals,” Devereux-Mack says.

“This new information underlines how appalling was the attempt by Police to play the theft down when it first came to light. If the thieves never acted on the information or passed it on, then only dumb luck may save us. Either way, the scale of public endangerment requires top level resignations,” Devereux-Mack says.

While firearms will have been kept securely, determined thieves armed with tools, knowledge and time can break into safes and other security measures. A major protection for owners is therefore that criminals don’t know which properties have firearms.

Devereux-Mack says the breach shows a digital register is fallible when managed by Police.

"This security breach highlights the grave concern of licensed firearm owners that the planned full firearm register will potentially provide another shopping list for criminals."

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from COLFO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fate Of Julian Assange


Has swapping Scott Morrison for Anthony Albanese made any discernible difference to Australia’s relations with the US, China, the Pacific and New Zealand? Not so far. For example: Albanese has asked for more time to “consider” his response to New Zealand’s long running complaints about the so called “501” deportations back to this country. Really? He needs more time to figure out a response? OK, but the clock is ticking.
The Julian Assange situation is a lot more urgent. Assange’s deportation to the United States has now been okayed by the British courts and also - crucially – by its government. At any moment, Assange could be on a plane and headed for a US prison. He is facing the prospect of 175 years in jail...
More>>



 
 


Chris Hipkins: Statement On Charlotte Bellis
On 31 January I released a statement regarding Charlotte Bellis and her MIQ application. I stated that emergency allocation criteria includes a requirement to travel to New Zealand within the next 14 days... More>>



Government: Prime Minister To Travel To Europe And Australia
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will leave this weekend to travel to Europe and Australia for a range of trade, tourism and foreign policy events... More>>

ALSO:


International Business Forum: WTO Back In Business
The NZIBF welcomes the outcome of the WTO 12th Ministerial Council meeting in Geneva and congratulates Trade Minister O’Connor and officials... More>>


Police: Parliament Occupation Investigators Seek Public Assistance
Police investigating criminal activity on the final day of the occupation at Parliament grounds earlier this year are appealing for the public’s help to identify 15 people... More>>

World Vision: New Zealand Urged To Meet Quota As New Report Finds Hunger, Violence, And Death Rates Increase For Refugees
World Vision is calling for New Zealand to work harder to meet its refugee quota in the wake of a new report which shows that life has deteriorated significantly in the past two years for refugees in 11 hard-hit countries... More>>


Economy: Global Challenges Reflected In March Quarter GDP
The volatile global situation has been reflected in today’s quarterly GDP figures, although strong annual growth shows New Zealand is still well positioned to deal with the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 