Births And Deaths: Year Ended June 2022

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths of people resident in New Zealand that are registered during a given period, along with selected fertility and mortality rates. They may differ from statistics presented elsewhere that relate to all births and deaths registered in New Zealand or to births and deaths occurring during a given period.

Key facts

In the year ended June 2022, compared with the year ended June 2021:

there were 60,009 live births registered, up from 57,723

there were 36,726 deaths registered, up from 33,486

the total fertility rate was 1.69 births per woman, up from 1.61

the infant mortality rate was 3.85 deaths per 1,000 live births, down from 4.37.

The increase in deaths in the June 2022 year (9.7 percent) was higher than the average annual increase over the previous decade (1.4 percent). The latest increase partly reflects an ageing population – there are increasing numbers and proportions of the population in older ages, where most deaths occur.

