Births And Deaths: Year Ended June 2022
Tuesday, 16 August 2022, 11:11 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the
number of births and deaths of people resident in New
Zealand that are registered during a given period, along
with selected fertility and mortality rates. They may differ
from statistics presented elsewhere that relate to all
births and deaths registered in New Zealand or to births and
deaths occurring during a given period.
Key
facts
In the year ended June 2022, compared with the
year ended June 2021:
- there were 60,009 live
births registered, up from 57,723
- there were 36,726
deaths registered, up from 33,486
- the total
fertility rate was 1.69 births per woman, up from
1.61
- the infant mortality rate was 3.85 deaths per
1,000 live births, down from 4.37.
The increase
in deaths in the June 2022 year (9.7 percent) was higher
than the average annual increase over the previous decade
(1.4 percent). The latest increase partly reflects an ageing
population – there are increasing numbers and proportions
of the population in older ages, where most deaths
occur.
However, there were also higher death rates at
older ages in March to June 2022 (see weekly updates
in
COVID-19
data portal
Visit our website to
read this information release:
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...More>>