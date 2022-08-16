Increasing Accessibility For Disabled People—tāngata Whaikaha

The Accessibility for New Zealanders Bill is aimed at addressing the accessibility barriers faced by disabled people, tāngata whaikaha, and others, so they can live independently and participate fully in all areas of life. The bill also aims to ensure that disability issues are front of mind in decisions by policy makers and the Government of the day.

The bill would do three main things:

· It would establish an accessibility committee. The committee would have up to 10 members, the majority of whom would be disabled. This committee would provide advice and make recommendations about accessibility to the Minister for Disability Issues. It would represent the voices of disabled people, tāngata whaikaha, and their families or whānau, and others with accessibility needs.

· It would enhance accountability and co-ordination across the Public Service and Government to progress accessibility issues. It would do this by creating clear responsibilities for the Minister for Disability Issues, the chief executive of Whaikaha – Ministry of Disabled People, and the Accessibility Committee.

· It would build knowledge and awareness about the importance of addressing accessibility barriers.

This legislation will build on and support the work of Whaikaha—the Ministry of Disabled People, which was launched in July 2022.

Tell the Social Services and Community Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Monday, 7 November 2022.



For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

· Accessible translations of the bill versions of the bill can be found here

· An audio version of the bill can be downloaded on this link

· New Zealand Sign Language version of the bill can be downloaded on this link

Guidance for submitters

The committee has recorded a video explaining the bill and encouraging people to make submissions. You can find this here. The bill has also been translated into a number of different formats, including: easy read, New Zealand Sign Language, large font, audio, braille.

New Zealand Sign Language and Easy Read versions of this media release will be available in a couple of weeks.

If you want to make a submission on the bill, there are a number of options available.

Submissions are publicly released and published to the Parliament website. Only your name or organisation or organisation's name is required on the submission. Please keep your contact details separate, as if they are included on the submission they will become publicly available when the submission is released.

You can submit anonymously, in private, or in secret. You can request to make your written submission anonymously. This means the submission will not have your name on it when it is published to the Parliament website. If you wish to make an oral submission (speak with the committee) and want to talk about a sensitive personal experience involving you or someone else you can ask to do so in private. Making a private oral submission means that only committee members and staff supporting the committee will hear it. This kind of submission can be held in person or via a private zoom meeting.

We understand the stories and experiences you may wish to share in your submission on this bill could be personal and contain sensitive private information about yourself and those close to you. If you choose to share a personal story we want to ensure you can do so comfortably and safely.

If you have any concerns or questions about making a submission, please get in touch with the committee staff at ssc@parliament.govt.nz or 04 817 9520. If there are any barriers to you being able to submit, please let us know and committee staff will help so you are able to participate in this process. Please also get in touch if you are unable to make a submission by the deadline, and we will try and accommodate you.

© Scoop Media

