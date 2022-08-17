Weekly Earnings Rise As More In Full-time Employment

Median weekly earnings from wages and salaries rose by 8.8 percent to $1,189 in the year to the June 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

The 8.8 percent annual increase in median weekly earnings from wages and salaries was the largest annual increase since the series began in 1998.

Women’s median weekly earnings increased by $95 (up 9.9 percent) to $1,055 in the year to the June 2022 quarter, also the highest annual percentage increase on record. Median weekly earnings for men increased by $73 (up 5.9 percent) over the year to $1,320.

“The large increase in median weekly earnings for women this year coincided with more women working full-time and fewer in part-time employment,” labour market manager Malak Shafik said.

