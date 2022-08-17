Weekly Earnings Rise As More In Full-time Employment
Wednesday, 17 August 2022, 10:50 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Median weekly earnings from wages and salaries rose by
8.8 percent to $1,189 in the year to the June 2022 quarter,
Stats NZ said today.
The 8.8 percent annual increase
in median weekly earnings from wages and salaries was the
largest annual increase since the series began in
1998.
Women’s median weekly earnings increased by
$95 (up 9.9 percent) to $1,055 in the year to the June 2022
quarter, also the highest annual percentage increase on
record. Median weekly earnings for men increased by $73 (up
5.9 percent) over the year to $1,320.
“The large
increase in median weekly earnings for women this year
coincided with more women working full-time and fewer in
part-time employment,” labour market manager Malak Shafik
said.
