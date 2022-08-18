Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Māori Party Secures First Ever Seat At Local Government Table

Thursday, 18 August 2022, 7:08 am
Press Release: The Maori Party

The Māori Party’s push to have representation in Local Government has had a successful start with incumbent Bay of Plenty Regional Councillor, Toi Kai Rakau Iti, being re-elected unopposed.

Iti is taking his re-election as a vote of confidence and not as a sign of democratic apathy.

“The Kohi seat has been heavily contested for many years and there are significant numbers of candidates across all the other constituencies. Environmental kaupapa are important to Bay of Plenty locals and our population are traditionally very engaged in this space” said Iti.

He also believes that securing the first Māori Party seat in Local Government is an important step in challenging the status quo and hopes that this is just the beginning.

“We need more representation at all levels of government if we are going to instigate the kinds of constitutional shifts needed to create a Tiriti based society that respects Māori and non-Māori alike” Iti said.

"This is history in the making. For the first time in 182 years our constitutional right to representation through the whole of Government, from local to central, is finally being realised. This is a time for celebration but also a time for deep reflection on why we have been locked out for so long" says Te Pati Maori President John Tamihere.

Reflecting on his first triennium and looking forward to his second, Iti said councils will need to do better in accommodating the pending influx of fresh Māori councillors elected to the many new Māori wards.

“Councils spend a lot of time talking about Tiriti-based partnerships but that’s not only about engaging with Iwi and hapū.”

He said having democratically elected constituency Māori councillors, at your council table, is an important first-step partnership with Tangata Whenua and councils need to acknowledge that.

“You can’t expect to go out and partner up with Iwi and Hapū if you don’t first get your relationship right with the unapologetic Māori sitting right next to you at your own table. I look forward to bringing the movement of Te Pāti Māori to the council table while continuing to advocate strongly for Māori perspectives within a colonised space” Iti said.

