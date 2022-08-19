Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Friday, 19 August 2022, 12:25 pm
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the
Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution.
The Deputy-Solicitor General consented to a leave
application being brought and today, Crown Law filed a
Notice for Leave to Appeal with the Court of
Appeal.
No further comment will be made while the
matter is before the
Court.
