Former Auditor-General Appointed As Independent Commissioner For Parliamentary Standards Appointed

Friday, 19 August 2022, 12:25 pm
Press Release: Office of the Speaker

Former Auditor-General Lyn Provost has been appointed as the new independent Commissioner for Parliamentary Standards.

Parliament established the role in June 2022 following consultation as part of its programme to improve the parliamentary workplace.

The role adds another avenue of resolution for those at Parliament and will not replace any existing processes. Issues and complaints will still be addressed by agencies or parties, and the Commissioner will investigate cases that have not reached resolution through other means.

As Commissioner, Mrs Provost will receive, investigate, and resolve escalated complaints about conduct of Members’ of Parliament which do not align with the Behavioural Statements for the Parliamentary Workplace.

She was the Controller and Auditor General of New Zealand from 2009 to 2017 and served as Deputy Commissioner of New Zealand Police for eight years. She was the first woman to hold both roles.

“Accountability has been an integral part of my public service work so far, and will be essential in my role as Commissioner for Parliamentary Standards to keep the power imbalances which are part of Parliament in check,” she said.

MPs and anyone else who works in in the parliamentary workplace will be able to escalate a confidential complaint to the Commissioner for Parliamentary Standards, who will be independent from all parties, Government, Parliament, and agencies on precinct. The Commissioner will offer services to facilitate resolution of the complaint or conduct an inquiry into it.

Appointing the commissioner was a significant step in Parliament’s commitment to improving its culture, Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt Hon Trevor Mallard said.

“Members of Parliament come here to serve the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, but too many times this high-pressure environment has impacted those people working closest to our MPs. Establishing this independent role is one way we can provide oversight on MPs’ behaviour, while not imposing on their duties as elected representatives of New Zealand.”

“It is important to create an environment where those who speak up are protected, but that we can identify any systemic issues in the workplace,” Trevor Mallard said.

“To balance this, all complaints will be confidential, and the Commissioner can report to the House on individual complaints that are particularly serious, including naming an individual MP or MPs. She will also produce a report on the number of complaints received and their outcomes every year.”

The Commissioner for Parliamentary Standards has been appointed for a five-year term by the Speaker, on the recommendation of the Parliamentary Service Commission, and in consultation with party leaders. This appointment is effective 1 January 2023.

This is the latest action to be implemented as part of the Parliamentary Sector’s commitment to improving the culture of Parliament following the 2019 Independent External Review into Bullying and Harassment in the New Zealand Parliamentary Workplace.

Since the 2019 review, the parliamentary sector has introduced a range of measures to ensure a healthy workplace culture. These include the introduction of the parliamentary code of conduct, Bullying and Harassment awareness training, and establishing a Haumaru Integrity Line.

The role of Commissioner for Parliamentary Standards was developed by members from all parliamentary parties, the Clerk of the House David Wilson, and Parliamentary Service Chief Executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero.

