Fire And Emergency NZ Alerted To 12 Incidents In Urban Areas During Strike Period

Deputy National Commander Brendan Nally says Fire and Emergency NZ was alerted to 12 incidents in the main urban areas covered primarily by career firefighters between 11am and 12pm today (Friday 19 August). There were 22 calls to Fire and Emergency in total across the country.

This was the period when members of the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union went on full strike over their collective employment agreement.

Deputy National Commander Brendan Nally says Fire and Emergency had contingency plans ready to respond to emergencies.

"I am pleased to say all 111 for Fire calls were answered and we responded to serious emergencies as we said we would.

"Volunteer crews responded to these incidents as is usual when career crews are unavailable.

"We had also notified St John and Wellington Free Ambulance, that for the hour of the strike, career crews wouldn’t be responding to medical emergencies as they usually would - and volunteers wouldn’t be responding to medical calls outside their patch," he says.

"It was fortunate no serious fires or other emergencies that we would normally respond to occurred during this full strike by NZPFU members.

"I’d also like to thank the people of New Zealand for remaining extra vigilant during the strike hour.

"Reaching resolution with the NZPFU is a top priority.

"We have applied to the Employment Relations Authority for facilitated bargaining because we believe negotiations with the NZPFU have reached an impasse and we have little chance of reaching a settlement without the Authority’s help.

"I once again urge the NZPFU to withdraw its current strike notices while this facilitation process occurs."

