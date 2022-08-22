CCTV Use In Cells Concerns Ombudsman

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says it is unacceptable that prisoners could be seen on CCTV while undressing, showering and going to the toilet.

Mr Boshier made the comments in his report on an unannounced inspection of Otago Corrections Facility.

The inspection was carried out in October 2020 and the provisional findings were sent shortly afterwards to Corrections Te Ara Poutama in May 2021. The report is now being published following delays caused by pandemic-related issues.

"My report is a reflection of what I found at the time of my inspection. It is important, as a signatory to the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture, Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (OPCAT) that New Zealand is treating prisoners at a certain standard," Mr Boshier says.

"This issue of CCTV coverage of showers and toilets is a matter I continue to find in Corrections facilities. As a minimum, the men in the care of Otago Corrections Facility should be able to carry out their ablutions with some privacy. I note that some of the prisoners include those under the age of 18. It is completely inappropriate that CCTV covers showers and toilets."

Mr Boshier also raised concerns at use of force events at the prison, including the use of pepper spray and around record-keeping.

"Corrections Te Ara Poutama says use of force is used as a last resort. I hope that this is an approach taken across the entire Corrections system. I look forward to seeing a reduction in use of force events in future inspections," Mr Boshier says.

