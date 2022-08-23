Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

LGOIMA Provides Shock Auckland Council Excesses

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 9:31 am
Press Release: Craig Lord

LGOIMA PROVIDES SHOCK AUCKLAND COUNCIL EXCESSES

The Auckland Ratepayers Alliance has provided Mayoral candidate Craig Lord with a fascinating view of Council operations after sharing an OIA that requested the ‘essential’ staff numbers during the COVID lockdowns.

Under normal circumstances, Auckland Council employees 6470 full-time staff, but during the COVID period, it was able to operate with a skeleton staff of 956

Mayoral candidate, Craig Lord says this is proof that Council is a bloated organisation.

“I fully appreciate that we would struggle to operate like that permanently, and the list of 956 would be missing specific roles like lifeguards at the swimming pools, but generally speaking, what it does show is we don’t require 6470.”

Lord knows there will be Council employees uncomfortable with the staffing conversation, but in all fairness to the ratepayer, it is a topic that needs serious addressing.

“There are two areas where Council is haemorrhaging funds, the contractor system and wages. I know I won’t get the vote of anyone under direct scrutiny or in the firing line to lose their job, but I have to make a stand for all of Auckland. We need full audits of every Council department, I’ve always had it as a policy, and now thanks to the LGOIMA from ARA, the policy has even more merit.”

Lord has perused the list of essential services and was intrigued by many job titles, making him even more determined.

“You do need to question many of the positions, and it’s not going to be easy to sift through it all. No sane business operator would allow various departments of their own company to create unique roles as they see fit. However, it does seem as though Auckland Council does.”

“I’ve been saying for a long time that we need to reduce middle and upper management levels and increase the frontline staff. Council is a service industry, and sadly it’s become a cosy employment opportunity. I will work hard with the executive and HR teams to make the changes that the ratepayer deserves.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Craig Lord on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why The State Buying Kiwibank Is No Big Deal


So... The government itself has bought Kiwibank off its current trio of state-related owners (NZ Post, NZ Super Fund and the ACC) in a transaction that valued Kiwibank at $2.1 billion. This paper shuffling exercise will not change the overall value of the Crown's balance sheet. At best, the deal seems to be only a holding exercise triggered by NZ Super’s desire to bring foreign expertise (and foreign capital!) into the bank’s ownership model. The acquisition will now ensure that Kiwibank remains entirely Kiwi--owned. Great. In itself though, this deal won’t do anything to improve Kiwibank’s ability to make inroads into the excessive profits that the four Aussie-owned banks continue to extract from New Zealanders, and continue to send offshore...
More>>




 
 

Labour: Gaurav Sharma Expelled From Caucus
The Labour Caucus has voted to expel Dr Gaurav Sharma from caucus, effectively immediately. The Caucus also voted to refer the matter to the New Zealand Council of the Labour Party for them to consider any further disciplinary action... More>>



Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 