Represent New Zealand At Commonwealth Youth Parliament

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 3:26 pm
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

We are looking for two young people passionate about democracy to take part in Commonwealth Youth Parliament 2022.

Hosted by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, the Commonwealth Youth Parliament (CYP) is an annual event which gives participants aged 18 – 29 the opportunity to represent their country alongside other young people from around the world.

This year the event is taking place from 20 – 24 November in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

As part of CYP, delegates experience a ‘real-life’ working parliament or legislature. Formal parliamentary practice adapted from several Commonwealth countries is followed throughout the programme and the proceedings are observed under the watchful eyes of experienced parliamentary officials.

To take part in this experience and represent New Zealand on the world stage, applicants need to:

  • Be between 18 and 29 years old
  • Demonstrate strong leadership skills
  • Have an interest in the Commonwealth and parliamentary affairs
  • Be able to travel (ie have a passport)

A knowledge of issues of importance to the Pacific region would also be advantageous.

If this sounds like you, please email the following to: ipr@parliament.govt.nz with the subject line, ‘Commonwealth Youth Parliament 2022 Application’:

  • Covering letter or a link to a video (up to 750 words or 3 minutes as a guide) explaining:
    • why you would like this opportunity
    • the biggest issue you believe the Commonwealth is facing and what steps might be taken to mitigate it
    • how you would use the opportunity to benefit your community
  • Brief CV

Please submit your application by 5:00pm (NZT), Friday, 9 September 2022.

