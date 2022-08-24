Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

We Are Not Just Woke: We Are Wide Awake - Māori Language Commissioner, Professor Rawinia Higgins

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 11:50 am
Opinion: Maori Language Commission

I saw a cartoon this morning that would have you believe speaking more than one language makes you less intelligent. Would that cartoonist have joked that speaking English and French makes you less intelligent? Or if your children can speak English and German that they’ll fail exams? Probably not.

Hearing or reading someone arguing that Māori language and culture is inferior isn’t new to this country. There are still a small number of people who want to ensure te reo is neither normalised or celebrated in the land it comes from. But it’s no longer the majority view: we know that 8 in 10 of us see te reo as part of our national identity.

It’s been almost 400 years since an explorer thought he was near Argentina and renamed our whenua, New Staten Landt only to have it corrected to Nieuw Zeeland by head office when he returned to Europe. 155-years since schools first demanded Māori children speak only English, assaulting them if they were caught speaking te reo. 50 years since the historic Māori language petition and 35-years since te reo became an official language in its own land. The reo journey our country has been on is epic and it’s not over.

To be honest, being called woke by those who think te reo is something to fear, boycott and put down: couldn’t be more accurate. Because New Zealanders from all backgrounds who support te reo are wide awake and doing lots of things to show support: whether it’s not getting irate at a chocolate wrapper, not raging when someone says Kia ora while reading the weather or simply supporting our children to become bilingual. Someone took a video from inside Eden Park ahead of one of our recent All Black tests and I didn’t see many calling those thousands of Kiwis singing our anthem in te reo at the top of their lungs: PC Gone Mad.

Almost half a century ago a diminutive woman called Hana Te Hemara presented a petition calling for the government to ensure te reo is taught in our schools. For months she and other language champions walked the streets, knocked on doors and sat outside supermarkets to gather the signatures of more than 30,000 New Zealanders. And the majority of them: were not Māori. That’s because the petition was gathered in mostly urban areas, around universities and places the petition organisers lived, worked and studied. In spite of what some would have us believe: non-Māori New Zealanders who back te reo aren’t newly woke, they’ve been woke for ages.

This week we are launching a #reomāori pin to identify speakers and learners of te reo. It’s a way for learners to find each other and to know that the person wearing our pin is someone who will be willing to give speaking te reo a go: whether you’re an absolute beginner or a language expert. The pins came about after retailers asked us for ideas on ways their bilingual staff can let customers know that they can carry out their transaction in te reo.

This Māori Language Week we will be marking the moment at 12pm on the 14th September 1972 when the Māori Language Petition arrived at parliament. We will also be launching a major campaign and website calling on all New Zealanders to help us tell the many stories of the battle for te reo Māori: and to start by sharing their own.

For Māori New Zealanders, te reo is not just a language to revitalise, it is part of our identity. Those of us who want to ensure the language of our ancestors is also the language of our mokopuna are not just woke, we are wide awake and we always have been.

Kia kaha te reo Māori.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori Language Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



The Scoop Editor: On Scoop.co.nz Joining Google News Showcase


Over the past 23 years Scoop NZ has built an independent online news platform serving a readership interested in stuff that matters. Important political, sectoral and local content rather than clickbait. News you can use...
More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Saying Goodbye To Dr Sharma, And The Monarchy


Dr. Guarav Sharma is now an independent MP. We probably won’t have to wait much longer before we hear he’d be willing to work with a centre-right government in future, should the good people of Hamilton West re-elect him next year. His constituents deserve a lot better. Despite several invitations to share the evidence (a) of bullying and (b) how many of his staff have quit, Sharma has repeatedly failed to front up...
More>>




 
 

Government: New Zealand Bill Of Rights (Declarations Of Inconsistency) Amendment Bill Passes Third Reading
Legislation which strengthens New Zealanders’ basic human rights has passed its third reading in Parliament today... More>>


Government: Mallard Appointed Ambassador To Ireland
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of outgoing Speaker of Parliament Trevor Mallard as the next Ambassador to Ireland... More>>

Labour: Gaurav Sharma Expelled From Caucus
The Labour Caucus has voted to expel Dr Gaurav Sharma from caucus, effectively immediately. The Caucus also voted to refer the matter to the New Zealand Council of the Labour Party for them to consider any further disciplinary action... More>>


Consumer NZ: Welcomes Push To Ensure Duopoly Opens Up Wholesale Access To Groceries
Consumer NZ welcomes today’s announcement on supermarket wholesale access from Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 