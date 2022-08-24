Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Incarceration Rates And State Care Directly Linked According To New Research

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 3:03 pm
Press Release: Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry

One out of every three children and young people placed in residential care by the State went on to serve a prison sentence later in life, according to a new Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry research report.

The research shows Māori children and young people were even more likely to end up in prison, with 42 per cent serving a custodial sentence as an adult.

This shows a significant disparity between those in residential care and the general population for whom less than one in ten ended up in prison.

Tabled this afternoon during the examination of Oranga Tamariki at the Inquiry’s State Institutional Response public hearing, Care to Custody: Incarceration Rates Research Report is the first of its kind to analyse the interagency records of more than 30,000 children and young people between 1950 and 1999.

The research provides evidence of what the Royal Commission has heard time and time again through its work with survivors – a direct link between State care and criminal custody.

As with many historical records, there are limitations to the data that has been supplied by the agencies. Irrespective of these limitations, the research shows that people who spent time in State residential care were more likely to end up in prison.

The research was conducted by Synergia, an Australasian analytics, consulting and evaluation group. The full report can be found here.

State Institutional Response hearing


The responses of State agencies to the abuse and neglect of children, young people and vulnerable adults are being examined by the Royal Commission of Inquiry in a public hearing that is running from 15 to 26 August. More information can be found here: State Institutional Response Hearing | Abuse in Care - Royal Commission of Inquiry

About the Inquiry

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry is investigating the abuse of children, young people and vulnerable adults within State and faith-based institutions in Aotearoa New Zealand between 1950-1999. We can also learn from the experiences of survivors who have been in care after 1999. The Royal Commission will deliver its final report in June 2023.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



The Scoop Editor: On Scoop.co.nz Joining Google News Showcase


Over the past 23 years Scoop NZ has built an independent online news platform serving a readership interested in stuff that matters. Important political, sectoral and local content rather than clickbait. News you can use...
More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Saying Goodbye To Dr Sharma, And The Monarchy


Dr. Guarav Sharma is now an independent MP. We probably won’t have to wait much longer before we hear he’d be willing to work with a centre-right government in future, should the good people of Hamilton West re-elect him next year. His constituents deserve a lot better. Despite several invitations to share the evidence (a) of bullying and (b) how many of his staff have quit, Sharma has repeatedly failed to front up...
More>>




 
 

Government: New Zealand Bill Of Rights (Declarations Of Inconsistency) Amendment Bill Passes Third Reading
Legislation which strengthens New Zealanders’ basic human rights has passed its third reading in Parliament today... More>>


Government: Mallard Appointed Ambassador To Ireland
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of outgoing Speaker of Parliament Trevor Mallard as the next Ambassador to Ireland... More>>

Labour: Gaurav Sharma Expelled From Caucus
The Labour Caucus has voted to expel Dr Gaurav Sharma from caucus, effectively immediately. The Caucus also voted to refer the matter to the New Zealand Council of the Labour Party for them to consider any further disciplinary action... More>>


Consumer NZ: Welcomes Push To Ensure Duopoly Opens Up Wholesale Access To Groceries
Consumer NZ welcomes today’s announcement on supermarket wholesale access from Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 