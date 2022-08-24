Incarceration Rates And State Care Directly Linked According To New Research

One out of every three children and young people placed in residential care by the State went on to serve a prison sentence later in life, according to a new Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry research report.

The research shows Māori children and young people were even more likely to end up in prison, with 42 per cent serving a custodial sentence as an adult.

This shows a significant disparity between those in residential care and the general population for whom less than one in ten ended up in prison.

Tabled this afternoon during the examination of Oranga Tamariki at the Inquiry’s State Institutional Response public hearing, Care to Custody: Incarceration Rates Research Report is the first of its kind to analyse the interagency records of more than 30,000 children and young people between 1950 and 1999.

The research provides evidence of what the Royal Commission has heard time and time again through its work with survivors – a direct link between State care and criminal custody.

As with many historical records, there are limitations to the data that has been supplied by the agencies. Irrespective of these limitations, the research shows that people who spent time in State residential care were more likely to end up in prison.

The research was conducted by Synergia, an Australasian analytics, consulting and evaluation group. The full report can be found here.

State Institutional Response hearing



The responses of State agencies to the abuse and neglect of children, young people and vulnerable adults are being examined by the Royal Commission of Inquiry in a public hearing that is running from 15 to 26 August. More information can be found here: State Institutional Response Hearing | Abuse in Care - Royal Commission of Inquiry

About the Inquiry

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry is investigating the abuse of children, young people and vulnerable adults within State and faith-based institutions in Aotearoa New Zealand between 1950-1999. We can also learn from the experiences of survivors who have been in care after 1999. The Royal Commission will deliver its final report in June 2023.

