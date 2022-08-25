E Tū Media Statement: Air NZ's Annual Results For 2022

The annual results released today, in which the company anticipates a “significant improvement” in financial performance in 2023, confirms what union members at Air New Zealand have been reporting.

Demand for international travel is returning, and the airline looks set to increase its revenue next year, forecasting total flying capacity reaching 75-80% of pre-Covid levels.

It is another positive sign that New Zealand’s economy is recovering from the worst effects of the pandemic. The airline will face increasing competition as other airlines start to return, but those overseas airlines will bring more aviation and tourism jobs.

The real challenge is to rebuild better, to create an innovative and sustainable industry where workers get their fair share and can make a decent living.

Cargo and logistics workers are leaving for better pay elsewhere. There are experienced aviation workers who can’t afford to return to the industry, either because the wages are too low or because the work is too unstable.

There are high-performing cabin crew who still haven’t been told why Air New Zealand won’t rehire them. There are still ground handling companies who think offering sub-standard wages and erratic hours is the key to success.

Air New Zealand’s CEO has made it clear that a positive workplace culture delivers results, and we are confident that most of the company’s leaders understand that creating good jobs and giving workers a real voice in how the airline is run is the key to building a safer and better airline.

Collectively, this is what E tū union members want as well. The aspiration to achieve well-paid jobs and decent work is aligned. We just need to find ways to make it happen.

