Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

E Tū Media Statement: Air NZ's Annual Results For 2022

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 10:23 am
Press Release: E tu

The annual results released today, in which the company anticipates a “significant improvement” in financial performance in 2023, confirms what union members at Air New Zealand have been reporting.

Demand for international travel is returning, and the airline looks set to increase its revenue next year, forecasting total flying capacity reaching 75-80% of pre-Covid levels.

It is another positive sign that New Zealand’s economy is recovering from the worst effects of the pandemic. The airline will face increasing competition as other airlines start to return, but those overseas airlines will bring more aviation and tourism jobs.

The real challenge is to rebuild better, to create an innovative and sustainable industry where workers get their fair share and can make a decent living.

Cargo and logistics workers are leaving for better pay elsewhere. There are experienced aviation workers who can’t afford to return to the industry, either because the wages are too low or because the work is too unstable.

There are high-performing cabin crew who still haven’t been told why Air New Zealand won’t rehire them. There are still ground handling companies who think offering sub-standard wages and erratic hours is the key to success.

Air New Zealand’s CEO has made it clear that a positive workplace culture delivers results, and we are confident that most of the company’s leaders understand that creating good jobs and giving workers a real voice in how the airline is run is the key to building a safer and better airline.

Collectively, this is what E tū union members want as well. The aspiration to achieve well-paid jobs and decent work is aligned. We just need to find ways to make it happen.

© Scoop Media

Find more from E tu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



The Scoop Editor: On Scoop.co.nz Joining Google News Showcase


Over the past 23 years Scoop NZ has built an independent online news platform serving a readership interested in stuff that matters. Important political, sectoral and local content rather than clickbait. News you can use...
More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Saying Goodbye To Dr Sharma, And The Monarchy


Dr. Guarav Sharma is now an independent MP. We probably won’t have to wait much longer before we hear he’d be willing to work with a centre-right government in future, should the good people of Hamilton West re-elect him next year. His constituents deserve a lot better. Despite several invitations to share the evidence (a) of bullying and (b) how many of his staff have quit, Sharma has repeatedly failed to front up...
More>>




 
 

Government: New Zealand Bill Of Rights (Declarations Of Inconsistency) Amendment Bill Passes Third Reading
Legislation which strengthens New Zealanders’ basic human rights has passed its third reading in Parliament today... More>>


Government: Mallard Appointed Ambassador To Ireland
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of outgoing Speaker of Parliament Trevor Mallard as the next Ambassador to Ireland... More>>

Labour: Gaurav Sharma Expelled From Caucus
The Labour Caucus has voted to expel Dr Gaurav Sharma from caucus, effectively immediately. The Caucus also voted to refer the matter to the New Zealand Council of the Labour Party for them to consider any further disciplinary action... More>>


Consumer NZ: Welcomes Push To Ensure Duopoly Opens Up Wholesale Access To Groceries
Consumer NZ welcomes today’s announcement on supermarket wholesale access from Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 