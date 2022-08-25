Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 22 August 2022
The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.
Key facts
The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.
The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 17 July 2022:
- the
number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week)
were:
- 2,322,140 total paid jobs (down 2,830 or 0.12 percent)
- 97,600 paid jobs in primary industries (up 500 or 0.51 percent)
- 443,180 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 1,300 or 0.29 percent)
- 1,721,240 paid jobs in services industries (down 2,170 or 0.13 percent)
- 60,120 paid jobs in unclassified industries (down 2,470 or 3.95 percent)
- the median income (compared with
the previous week) was:
- $1,165.02 (down $1.61 or 0.14 percent).