Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

AUT Apologises To Dr Marisa Paterson After Complaint To The Human Rights Commission

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 11:08 am
Press Release: Human Rights Commission

Auckland University of Technology (AUT) has unreservedly apologised to Dr Marisa Paterson for the university's handling of her complaint of sexual harassment by a former AUT staff member. Following the complaint an independent review was undertaken by Queen's Counsel Kate Davenport, whose report and recommendations were accepted by the University.

The settlement is a tangible step in AUT's progress towards a more inclusive culture. AUT recognises the role it plays in New Zealand as a leading tertiary institution and is committed to ensuring that its staff and students exemplify its values of Tika, Aroha and Pono.

Dr Paterson says:

I made the complaint in the beginning because I wanted harmful behaviour to stop and for the situation to be investigated. My desperation in lodging a formal complaint was extreme - my career was everything to me and I knew that making a complaint would have significant implications. The independent report that was commissioned by AUT and this apology, are public recognition that I did not experience the appropriate or adequate response to the harm I experienced.

In addition to the sexual harassment, the harm that is imposed on an individual to fight an institution for an adequate response, in public, is significant. I have suffered long-term distress and implications from what I experienced and what I had to do to seek justice and resolution.

But today, what I went through is being publicly recognised. And my voice today is being heard most importantly by AUT. It is accounted for and it is being recognised as an equal through this joint statement. My statement today is not one of forgiveness. This is a public step in leadership.

This can never happen again.

I believe my experience will contribute to AUT, and hopefully other NZ workplaces, being safer worker environments and that does give me some peace. I look forward to seeing AUT as a leader in New Zealand tertiary institutions and workplaces to ensure that they uphold the highest standards of behaviour and respect in their workplace and beyond.

My story is important, and this joint statement is important because it sets a standard in precedent, behaviour and respect.

Dr Paterson was represented by the Office of Human Rights Proceedings. Nicole Browne, senior solicitor, says:

This settlement is a recognition of the responsibilities employers have under the Human Rights Act 1993 to prevent harassment and discrimination.

Dr Paterson has been an inspiration to work with and her commitment to transparency and accountability will have a lasting impact on sexual harassment claims.

Sexual harassment in the workplace often involves internal processes and investigations that are kept secret and do not serve the integrity or dignity of the survivor. We are pleased to have reached a result for Dr Paterson and AUT through the Human Rights jurisdiction.

AUT acknowledges culture change takes time and the organisation continues to learn from previous experience. The Independent Review Recommendations provide a blueprint to work towards a culture where everyone is valued and has the opportunity to succeed.

Work to respond to the 36 recommendations made by Kate Davenport QC is well progressed, including the development of a stand-alone sexual harassment policy, a new three tier complaints process, and training for all managers.

AUT considers that the actions it has taken, including its apology to Dr Paterson, reflect the positive shift in institutional culture, and a survivor-centred approach.

Apology

On behalf of Auckland University of Technology {AUT), I would like to express our unreserved apology to you for our handling of your complaint of sexual harassment by a former AUT staff member.

In particular, we recognise that our investigation into your complaint was not adequate and our communication with you throughout the process failed to recognise and reflect the very sensitive and serious nature of the issues and the impact on you.

We would also like to recognise your courage in coming forward, and to thank you for providing the opportunity for AUT to learn from this and initiate a process of culture change which we are confident will improve the experience of people learning and working in the university. We hope that our actions will be viewed as reflecting a survivor-centred approach and positive shift in institutional culture.

We trust that this genuine apology will support you in your pathway forward.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Human Rights Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



The Scoop Editor: On Scoop.co.nz Joining Google News Showcase


Over the past 23 years Scoop NZ has built an independent online news platform serving a readership interested in stuff that matters. Important political, sectoral and local content rather than clickbait. News you can use...
More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Saying Goodbye To Dr Sharma, And The Monarchy


Dr. Guarav Sharma is now an independent MP. We probably won’t have to wait much longer before we hear he’d be willing to work with a centre-right government in future, should the good people of Hamilton West re-elect him next year. His constituents deserve a lot better. Despite several invitations to share the evidence (a) of bullying and (b) how many of his staff have quit, Sharma has repeatedly failed to front up...
More>>




 
 


Government: $1 Billion In Research And Development Supported Through Tax Incentive
The Government is helping business to succeed with the Research and Development Tax Incentive supporting an excess of $1 billion in research and development activity in New Zealand... More>>


Government: New Zealand Bill Of Rights (Declarations Of Inconsistency) Amendment Bill Passes Third Reading
Legislation which strengthens New Zealanders’ basic human rights has passed its third reading in Parliament today... More>>


Government: Mallard Appointed Ambassador To Ireland
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of outgoing Speaker of Parliament Trevor Mallard as the next Ambassador to Ireland... More>>



Te Pati Maori: Welcome New Māori Speaker Of Parliament
Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi warmly welcome Adrian Rurawhe to his new role as Speaker of the House on this historic day... More>>

Consumer NZ: Welcomes Push To Ensure Duopoly Opens Up Wholesale Access To Groceries
Consumer NZ welcomes today’s announcement on supermarket wholesale access from Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 