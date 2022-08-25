Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Fire And Emergency Seek ERA Support To Try And Bring Pay Dispute And Strike Action To An End

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 1:57 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency NZ will once again answer all 111 for Fire calls during the career firefighters’ second full strike between 11am and 12pm tomorrow (Friday 26 August) and provide a response to fires in affected areas, says National Commander Russell Wood.

‘It is extremely disappointing and frustrating that the union has refused to join Fire and Emergency in its application for facilitated bargaining and has chosen instead to continue to organise strike action. This simply creates risk to the public in those areas covered by career firefighters and will not progress the bargaining’ he says.

‘As was the case last Friday, there will be significantly fewer firefighters in urban areas during the strike hour, so our responses in those urban areas may be delayed’ he says.

‘Volunteers in urban areas will continue to stand by and respond from their own stations in their own trucks to help as they do normally when there are multiple emergencies at one time.

‘We are likely not to respond to 111 calls where there is no evidence of a threat to life or property, such as alarm activations where there is no sign of fire, small rubbish fires, assisting traffic management and animal rescues.’

Russell Wood urged people in the affected areas to be extra vigilant on Friday during and around the strike hour.

‘Check your smoke alarms are working, make sure you have an evacuation plan from your house or place of work and take extra care. As always, we also ask people to only call 111 for Fire if there is a genuine emergency.

‘Again, as happened last Friday, St John and Wellington Free Ambulance will not be requesting fire crews to attend medical call outs in the strike affected urban areas during the strike hour,’ he says.

For more information about Friday’s strike visit our website. This also includes a map of fire station locations.

Facilitated Bargaining

Russell Wood says Fire and Emergency made the application for facilitated bargaining because it is the fastest way to bring this long and drawn out negotiation that is at an impasse to a conclusion.

‘It is the right thing to do for our people and our communities so that we can bring the bargaining to a resolution. So far, we have been unable to do that together even with mediated support,’ he says.

‘We’ve spent over a year in bargaining, including mediation with both MBIE and a private mediator, and while some progress was made the parties are still a long way apart. Mediation has effectively broken down and we’ve reached an impasse. We believe to return to mediation would cause unnecessary delays and will not bring the parties closer together.

‘We believe the responsible thing to do now is to put the bargaining in the hands of the Employment Relations Authority and ask an independent facilitator to make recommendations that are fair and reasonable for all parties.

‘We are committed to progressing this as swiftly as possible and call upon the NZPFU to now do the same, in the interests of our employees and communities,’ he says.

‘We genuinely believe our position is fair and reasonable, and the union thinks their position is too.

‘The independent facilitator will investigate all the evidence and make recommendations as to what a fair and reasonable settlement would be,’ he says.

Accuracy

Russell Wood says he is disappointed and dismayed at the level of misinformation being spread around about pay and conditions for firefighters.

‘We are in the middle of a prolonged and protracted industrial dispute. I understand people feel strongly about the issues, but the extreme, inaccurate and even alarmist language is not helping,’ he says.

‘Like any modern firefighting organisation, we want to do everything we can to support and protect our firefighters. They do a fantastic job and, when called upon, give their time to help others.

‘We have offered all career firefighters a pay increase of between 8 and 19% over two years as well as a $2000 lump sum. We have proposed other specific actions to address many of their other bargaining claims. However, some of these claims are based on misleading and inaccurate information, which is why we haven’t been able to agree on a way to address these claims within the bargaining.

For more information on Fire and Emergency’s current support to career firefighters, their pay and conditions and our offer to the NZPFU, visit our website.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



The Scoop Editor: On Scoop.co.nz Joining Google News Showcase


Over the past 23 years Scoop NZ has built an independent online news platform serving a readership interested in stuff that matters. Important political, sectoral and local content rather than clickbait. News you can use...
More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Saying Goodbye To Dr Sharma, And The Monarchy


Dr. Guarav Sharma is now an independent MP. We probably won’t have to wait much longer before we hear he’d be willing to work with a centre-right government in future, should the good people of Hamilton West re-elect him next year. His constituents deserve a lot better. Despite several invitations to share the evidence (a) of bullying and (b) how many of his staff have quit, Sharma has repeatedly failed to front up...
More>>




 
 


Government: $1 Billion In Research And Development Supported Through Tax Incentive
The Government is helping business to succeed with the Research and Development Tax Incentive supporting an excess of $1 billion in research and development activity in New Zealand... More>>


Government: New Zealand Bill Of Rights (Declarations Of Inconsistency) Amendment Bill Passes Third Reading
Legislation which strengthens New Zealanders’ basic human rights has passed its third reading in Parliament today... More>>


Government: Mallard Appointed Ambassador To Ireland
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of outgoing Speaker of Parliament Trevor Mallard as the next Ambassador to Ireland... More>>



Te Pati Maori: Welcome New Māori Speaker Of Parliament
Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi warmly welcome Adrian Rurawhe to his new role as Speaker of the House on this historic day... More>>

Consumer NZ: Welcomes Push To Ensure Duopoly Opens Up Wholesale Access To Groceries
Consumer NZ welcomes today’s announcement on supermarket wholesale access from Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 