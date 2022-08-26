Tai Tokerau Iwi Leaders Blessing Of Indigenous Collaboration Agreement At Waitangi Treaty Grounds

Tai Tokerau Iwi Leaders will perform a customary blessing of the Indigenous Collaboration Agreement that was signed in parliament earlier this week, committing the New Zealand and Canadian governments to share openly the lessons learned and facilitate dialogue on what each can do for their respective Indigenous Peoples now and in the future. The purpose of the arrangement is to promote and facilitate the economic, social, educational, wellbeing, cultural, and environmental advancements of Indigenous Peoples through relationship development, knowledge sharing, and collaboration. The blessing will take place in Te Whare Rūnanga at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds on Saturday 27th of August.

Minister for Māori Development Hon Willie Jackson and Canadian Minister for Indigenous Services Hon Patty Hajdu after the signing of the Indigenous Agreement at Parliament

Pou Tikanga for the Waitangi National Trust, Waihoroi Shortland, says: “this weekend’s event which has been initiated under the guidance of the Northland Iwi Leaders Forum ‘Te Kahu o Taonui’ will bring to mind the 182nd proclamation made at the signing of Te Tiriti by Nga Puhi tohunga Aperahama Taonui who asked Nga Puhi to cover the Te Tiriti with a Māori cloak and not the flag of England. His advice went unheeded which eventually lead to him being declared persona non-grata by Nga Puhi, and Aperahama Taonui in search of a new iwi. To complete the ceremonial blessing of the Indigenous Collaboration Agreement may in some way serve to realise his wise words”.

A pōwhiri for the Canadian delegation will be held at the Whare Rūnanga at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds at 4.30pm on Saturday the 27th of August followed by a formal dinner for the Canadian visitors and invited guests. Attending Ministers of the Crown will be the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Nanaia Mahuta, the Minister for Māori Crown Relations Te Arawhiti Kelvin Davis and the Canadian Minister of Indigenous Services Hon Patty Hadju.

A special women’s breakfast has been organised for Sunday morning in which women from Tai Tokerau will be able to share their economic aspirations with their Canadian counterparts.

© Scoop Media

