Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Tai Tokerau Iwi Leaders Blessing Of Indigenous Collaboration Agreement At Waitangi Treaty Grounds

Friday, 26 August 2022, 11:34 am
Press Release: Waitangi National Trust

Tai Tokerau Iwi Leaders will perform a customary blessing of the Indigenous Collaboration Agreement that was signed in parliament earlier this week, committing the New Zealand and Canadian governments to share openly the lessons learned and facilitate dialogue on what each can do for their respective Indigenous Peoples now and in the future. The purpose of the arrangement is to promote and facilitate the economic, social, educational, wellbeing, cultural, and environmental advancements of Indigenous Peoples through relationship development, knowledge sharing, and collaboration. The blessing will take place in Te Whare Rūnanga at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds on Saturday 27th of August.

Minister for Māori Development Hon Willie Jackson and Canadian Minister for Indigenous Services Hon Patty Hajdu after the signing of the Indigenous Agreement at Parliament

Pou Tikanga for the Waitangi National Trust, Waihoroi Shortland, says: “this weekend’s event which has been initiated under the guidance of the Northland Iwi Leaders Forum ‘Te Kahu o Taonui’ will bring to mind the 182nd proclamation made at the signing of Te Tiriti by Nga Puhi tohunga Aperahama Taonui who asked Nga Puhi to cover the Te Tiriti with a Māori cloak and not the flag of England. His advice went unheeded which eventually lead to him being declared persona non-grata by Nga Puhi, and Aperahama Taonui in search of a new iwi. To complete the ceremonial blessing of the Indigenous Collaboration Agreement may in some way serve to realise his wise words”.

A pōwhiri for the Canadian delegation will be held at the Whare Rūnanga at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds at 4.30pm on Saturday the 27th of August followed by a formal dinner for the Canadian visitors and invited guests. Attending Ministers of the Crown will be the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Nanaia Mahuta, the Minister for Māori Crown Relations Te Arawhiti Kelvin Davis and the Canadian Minister of Indigenous Services Hon Patty Hadju.

A special women’s breakfast has been organised for Sunday morning in which women from Tai Tokerau will be able to share their economic aspirations with their Canadian counterparts.

 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waitangi National Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



The Scoop Editor: On Scoop.co.nz Joining Google News Showcase


Over the past 23 years Scoop NZ has built an independent online news platform serving a readership interested in stuff that matters. Important political, sectoral and local content rather than clickbait. News you can use...
More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Saying Goodbye To Dr Sharma, And The Monarchy


Dr. Guarav Sharma is now an independent MP. We probably won’t have to wait much longer before we hear he’d be willing to work with a centre-right government in future, should the good people of Hamilton West re-elect him next year. His constituents deserve a lot better. Despite several invitations to share the evidence (a) of bullying and (b) how many of his staff have quit, Sharma has repeatedly failed to front up...
More>>




 
 


Speaker Of The House: Apologises Over Parliament Trespass Notice Issued To Rt Hon Winston Peters
The Speaker of the House of Representatives has apologised for a trespass notice issued to former Deputy Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Winston Peters. The Speaker has also retracted and apologised for comments which related to Mr Peters in a 4 May press release... More>>


Government: $1 Billion In Research And Development Supported Through Tax Incentive
The Government is helping business to succeed with the Research and Development Tax Incentive supporting an excess of $1 billion in research and development activity in New Zealand... More>>


Government: New Zealand Bill Of Rights (Declarations Of Inconsistency) Amendment Bill Passes Third Reading
Legislation which strengthens New Zealanders’ basic human rights has passed its third reading in Parliament today... More>>

Government: Secures Monkeypox Medicine
Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall has today announced the Government has secured monkeypox (MPX) medicine tecovirimat which is expected to be available in New Zealand from late September... More>>

Te Pati Maori: Welcome New Māori Speaker Of Parliament
Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi warmly welcome Adrian Rurawhe to his new role as Speaker of the House on this historic day... More>>

Consumer NZ: Welcomes Push To Ensure Duopoly Opens Up Wholesale Access To Groceries
Consumer NZ welcomes today’s announcement on supermarket wholesale access from Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 