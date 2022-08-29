Any Move To Strengthen RSE Scheme Supported By Horticulture New Zealand

Horticulture New Zealand supports any move to ensure the ongoing success of the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme and give growers access to a skilled seasonal workforce, as growers look to the next harvest season.

Horticulture New Zealand and other industry groups will continue their discussions with the Governments of New Zealand and the Pacific, ahead of decisions due any day now about how the RSE scheme will operate for the coming harvest season.

There is no tolerance for employer behaviour that is contrary to the spirit of the RSE scheme. We must ensure the scheme continues to operate successfully for the Pacific as well as for New Zealand.

For the past 15 years, the RSE scheme has helped Pacific economies to develop and communities to flourish, through the skills RSE employees develop and the money that they earn.

For horticulture in New Zealand, the RSE scheme has supported growth which in turn has increased permanent employment opportunities for New Zealanders.

This statement has been made in response to the National Party’s comments on the RSE scheme. Please attribute this statement to Horticulture New Zealand chief executive, Nadine Tunley.

