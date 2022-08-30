Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

AVCA: Generational Tobacco Ban Positive, But Is It Legal?

Tuesday, 30 August 2022, 11:24 am
Press Release: AVCA

Submissions to the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment Bill have closed, with Parliament’s Health Select Committee now tasked with reviewing public feedback.

The Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy (AVCA) says one aspect of the legislation that Crown Law will need to scrutinize closely is the Government’s proposed generational tobacco ban.

The bill limits the number of retailers able to sell smoked tobacco products, aims to make tobacco products less appealing and addictive, and prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone born in 2009 or after.

“AVCA agrees with the ‘smokefree generation’ in principle. However, we remain concerned that it could be an overreach. Let’s not forget that New Zealand’s current youth smoking rate is already well below Smokefree Aotearoa 2025’s overall goal of five percent or fewer regular smokers,” says Nancy Loucas co-founder of AVCA.

She says MPs on the select committee will need to test whether the generational tobacco ban could fuel an already existing black market, not to mention unintentionally make smoking more attractive to youth naturally keen to rebel.

AVCA is also concerned around the legalities of restricting one consumer product to a cohort of Kiwis once they’ve reach adulthood.

“All adults have the right to make informed choices. The Government needs to be very sure before implementation that this will hold up legally. I have concerns about banning a consumer product when one cohort of the population reaches adulthood while other adult products, such as alcohol, remain open to them,” says Ms Loucas.

AVCA says Very Low Nicotine Cigarettes (VLNC) could also prove to be a human rights violation - also based on all adults possessing the right to make informed choices. The vaping advocates believe there’s not enough longitudinal research to sufficiently prove that VLNC help people quit smoking. Further, the move could also see Kiwis heading to the black market or growing their own tobacco.

Internationally, New Zealand is positively viewed when it comes to adopting a successful Tobacco Harm Reduction approach to public health. The country’s smoking rate has halved in the past decade, largely due to smokers switching to considerably less harmful vaping.

“It’s good news that the Government is getting tough on tobacco, but it needs to make sure the likes of the generational ban and VLNC hold up legally as the world is watching. New Zealand is a leader in championing vaping as an effective smoking cessation tool. Now it has a chance to show best practice on eradicating deadly smoking,” she says.

AVCA says members of a Malaysian parliamentary select committee will visit New Zealand in September to learn more about the country’s Smokefree 2025 ambition and what policy steps it is taking to achieve it.

“Malaysia is also proposing a generational tobacco ban – in its case to anyone born in and after 2007. However, mistakenly the Malaysian health minister wants to also include vaping products. New Zealand knows that if you are to get an entire generation off smoking, you must provide a viable alternative. Hopefully Malaysian MPs will learn just that on their visit and amend accordingly,” she says.

AVCA says getting tough on tobacco is well overdue in New Zealand. Since vaping was regulated in 2020 vape flavours have been limited to just three in general retail, while Kiwi smokers can still access every tobacco brand in thousands of outlets.

“New Zealand will reach Smokefree 2025 because it’s getting tough on smoking, while providing adults with reasonable access to safer nicotine products. The Government has done relatively well backing vaping. It now just needs to make sure it hits tobacco where it hurts and where it can’t be challenged,” says Nancy Loucas.

About AVCA

AVCA was formed in 2016 by vapers across New Zealand wanting their voices heard in local and central government. All members are former smokers who promote vaping to help smokers quit - a much less harmful alternative to combustible tobacco products. AVCA does not have any affiliation or vested interest in industry - tobacco, pharmaceutical and/or the local vaping manufacturing or retail sectors.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from AVCA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Paranoid Policies On Immigration


If only we could take one tenth of the energy we currently expend on worrying about what Ian Foster’s coaching policies are doing to the All Blacks, and feed it into the national grid. We’d be far better off putting some of that energy into worrying about the harms that our current immigration settings are doing to the nation. Forget the World Cup. There’s a far more important global competition going on to attract skilled labour – from nursing staff to the cutting edge workers in Artificial Intelligence – and New Zealand is losing this contest, hand over fist. People who want to come here, and/or want to stay here, are being driven away by the short-sighted chaotic and inhumane approach we take to the granting of permanent residency...
More>>




 
 

Government: Carbon Neutral Public Sector Another Step Closer
More hospitals, universities, and other government buildings will be supported to switch to clean energy as part the Government’s plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025... More>>

Speaker Of The House: Apologises Over Parliament Trespass Notice Issued To Rt Hon Winston Peters
The Speaker of the House of Representatives has apologised for a trespass notice issued to former Deputy Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Winston Peters. The Speaker has also retracted and apologised for comments which related to Mr Peters in a 4 May press release... More>>


Government: $1 Billion In Research And Development Supported Through Tax Incentive
The Government is helping business to succeed with the Research and Development Tax Incentive supporting an excess of $1 billion in research and development activity in New Zealand... More>>


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>

Government: Secures Monkeypox Medicine
Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall has today announced the Government has secured monkeypox (MPX) medicine tecovirimat which is expected to be available in New Zealand from late September... More>>

Te Pati Maori: Welcome New Māori Speaker Of Parliament
Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi warmly welcome Adrian Rurawhe to his new role as Speaker of the House on this historic day... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 