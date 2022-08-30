Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Taupō District Council Representatives Speak To Three Waters Submission

Tuesday, 30 August 2022, 1:03 pm
Press Release: Taupo District Council

A presentation to a Parliamentary select committee yesterday underlined Taupō District Council’s concerns about the Three Waters reforms.

Mayor David Trewavas and councillor Kevin Taylor presented to the select committee on the Water Services Entities Bill, to re-emphasise the council’s written submission in July, which strongly opposes the reforms.

Taupō District Council doesn’t agree with how the government has approached these reforms, with councils, as water service providers, being treated in a one-size-fits-all way, regardless of current performance.

Council acknowledges there are challenges funding water services but says the model proposed will lead to a lack of local voice, especially for councils outside large urban centres.

In their presentation on Monday, Mr Trewavas and Mr Taylor told the committee the governance model for the three new water services entities is overly complex and will lead to slow and ineffective decision making and service delivery.

While these reforms progress, the council is still required to deliver its business-as-usual responsibilities on top of the extra work created to plan for transition to Three Waters. There is a shortage of people who have the skills required and Council’s ability to do its job is put at risk.

The second half of Council’s submission talked to specific recommendations it wants the select committee to consider, asking it to have the courage to step back and review the overall Three Waters model of delivery and governance.

“There is a need for our communities to have a greater voice on the management of three waters infrastructure, and our associated ability to shape the growth and wellbeing within our district,” Mr Trewavas and Mr Taylor concluded.

The select committee report is due on 11 November and may include recommended amendments on the bill based on the submissions received. Government expects to push it through second and third readings to Royal Assent by the end of this year.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Taupo District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-left's Reluctance To Pursue Radical Options


The term “Overton Window” was coined by the US political scientist Joseph Overton, and it refers to the policies deemed to be politically acceptable at any given point in time. Overton’s aim was to widen that window. In New Zealand, the window of discourse in Parliament and the media alike, has been extremely narrow for several decades. The neo-liberal orthodoxy is observed by both major parties, with minor variations. Even a centre-left government with a large parliamentary majority has decided it cannot promote a capital gains tax or a wealth tax. Imposing any new tax at all – even to generate the revenue required to meet pressing social needs - is considered to be politically impossible...
More>>




 
 


Government: New Chairperson For The Human Rights Review Tribunal
Sarah Eyre, of Wellington, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, Associate Minister of Justice Aupito William Sio announced today... More>>

Government: Carbon Neutral Public Sector Another Step Closer
More hospitals, universities, and other government buildings will be supported to switch to clean energy as part the Government’s plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025... More>>

Speaker Of The House: Apologises Over Parliament Trespass Notice Issued To Rt Hon Winston Peters
The Speaker of the House of Representatives has apologised for a trespass notice issued to former Deputy Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Winston Peters. The Speaker has also retracted and apologised for comments which related to Mr Peters in a 4 May press release... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>

Government: Secures Monkeypox Medicine
Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall has today announced the Government has secured monkeypox (MPX) medicine tecovirimat which is expected to be available in New Zealand from late September... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 