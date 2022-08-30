Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Coalition For A Safe World Of Work Welcomes Report On Bullying

Tuesday, 30 August 2022, 3:42 pm
Press Release: PSA

The Coalition for a Safe World of Work welcomes the Human Rights Commission and Kantar Public’s report on workers’ experiences of bullying and harassment in the world of work in Aotearoa.

The report highlights the high number of working people who are harmed by sexual or racial harassment, or bullying.

Coalition coordinator Rachel Mackintosh says, "The report paints a worrying picture of how unsafe work is for some people, but it does give us a great base of evidence that ILO Convention 190 is the framework to create a safe world of work."

"Our coalition is calling on the New Zealand Government to ratify the ILO Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 (190), to give us a framework for realising the right of all working people to a world of work free from violence and harassment."

"It is time for Aotearoa New Zealand to join the growing number of countries that have ratified the convention."

Xavier Walsh, Co-President of Unite Union and a member of the coalition, speaks of their experience of getting some redress for their experience of harassment at work: "The hardest thing was speaking up … the system didn’t give me the opportunity to speak up … my email had been shared with four people without my consent … ILO convention 190 is the first treaty to recognise the right of all people to be free from violence and harassment. "

Rachel Mackintosh agrees, "Our coalition has a vision of a safe world of work for all people in Aotearoa, regardless of our identities or our work situations. This report shows that we have work to do to realise this vision. When we ratify Convention 190, we will be able to implement the education, cultural and policy initiatives that can address and eliminate violence and harassment."

The Coalition is asking people to sign the petition calling for the Government to ratify Convention 190 at www.safeworldofwork.nz

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-left's Reluctance To Pursue Radical Options


The term “Overton Window” was coined by the US political scientist Joseph Overton, and it refers to the policies deemed to be politically acceptable at any given point in time. Overton’s aim was to widen that window. In New Zealand, the window of discourse in Parliament and the media alike, has been extremely narrow for several decades. The neo-liberal orthodoxy is observed by both major parties, with minor variations. Even a centre-left government with a large parliamentary majority has decided it cannot promote a capital gains tax or a wealth tax. Imposing any new tax at all – even to generate the revenue required to meet pressing social needs - is considered to be politically impossible...
More>>




 
 


Government: New Chairperson For The Human Rights Review Tribunal
Sarah Eyre, of Wellington, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, Associate Minister of Justice Aupito William Sio announced today... More>>

Government: Carbon Neutral Public Sector Another Step Closer
More hospitals, universities, and other government buildings will be supported to switch to clean energy as part the Government’s plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025... More>>

Speaker Of The House: Apologises Over Parliament Trespass Notice Issued To Rt Hon Winston Peters
The Speaker of the House of Representatives has apologised for a trespass notice issued to former Deputy Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Winston Peters. The Speaker has also retracted and apologised for comments which related to Mr Peters in a 4 May press release... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>

Government: Secures Monkeypox Medicine
Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall has today announced the Government has secured monkeypox (MPX) medicine tecovirimat which is expected to be available in New Zealand from late September... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 