Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Living Wage Increase A Big Part Of The Decent Work Picture

Thursday, 1 September 2022, 8:58 am
Press Release: E tu

E tū welcomes the Living Wage rising to $23.65 per hour, the new rate for 2022/23.

From Thursday 1 September, all accredited Living Wage Employers are required to pay their workers – directly employed or contracted – a minimum of $23.65 per hour.

E tū member and cleaner at Auckland Council, Josephine Wiredu, says the Living Wage has made a massive difference for her.

“It has stopped me from working long hours – no more weekend jobs, no more stress and fatigue. I am able to look after my wellbeing and spend more quality time with family, especially my two young daughters.”

Josephine says it also means the family is able to go out “once in a while” and to start saving.

However, the Living Wage is just the first step. Fair Pay Agreements will also help to improve conditions for workers like Josephine, in the cleaning sector.

“It will stop the race to the bottom and get the rest of the cleaners all over New Zealand to be on the Living Wage like me. It will also mean better health and safety for us cleaners,” she says.

“Upskilling and training is very important for us to get better lives, and we are also doing this for the next generation of workers.”

E tū Transformational Campaigns Director, Mat Danaher, says that decent wages are a huge part of winning truly decent work.

“There’s no question that wages are one of the chief concerns for people when they think about the need to improve things at work,” Mat says.

“Paying at least the Living Wage is one huge part of the picture. However, it’s not the whole story. Workers also need proper health and safety, access to training and career progression, job security, real input into decision making at work, and more.

“That’s why E tū is a strong supporter of Fair Pay Agreements – it’s about looking at wages and conditions across the board and making sure that workers are getting a fair go in all parts of their employment agreements.”

 

© Scoop Media

Find more from E tu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-left's Reluctance To Pursue Radical Options


The term “Overton Window” was coined by the US political scientist Joseph Overton, and it refers to the policies deemed to be politically acceptable at any given point in time. Overton’s aim was to widen that window. In New Zealand, the window of discourse in Parliament and the media alike, has been extremely narrow for several decades. The neo-liberal orthodoxy is observed by both major parties, with minor variations. Even a centre-left government with a large parliamentary majority has decided it cannot promote a capital gains tax or a wealth tax. Imposing any new tax at all – even to generate the revenue required to meet pressing social needs - is considered to be politically impossible...
More>>




 
 

Government: New Expectations To Empower Survivors Of National Disasters
Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry Andrew Little has joined survivors of some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant national disasters to launch new expectations for how the public service will learn from the mistakes of the past and do better for survivors... More>>


Government: New Chairperson For The Human Rights Review Tribunal
Sarah Eyre, of Wellington, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, Associate Minister of Justice Aupito William Sio announced today... More>>

Government: Carbon Neutral Public Sector Another Step Closer
More hospitals, universities, and other government buildings will be supported to switch to clean energy as part the Government’s plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>

Government: Secures Monkeypox Medicine
Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall has today announced the Government has secured monkeypox (MPX) medicine tecovirimat which is expected to be available in New Zealand from late September... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 