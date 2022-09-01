Living Wage Increase A Big Part Of The Decent Work Picture

E tū welcomes the Living Wage rising to $23.65 per hour, the new rate for 2022/23.

From Thursday 1 September, all accredited Living Wage Employers are required to pay their workers – directly employed or contracted – a minimum of $23.65 per hour.

E tū member and cleaner at Auckland Council, Josephine Wiredu, says the Living Wage has made a massive difference for her.

“It has stopped me from working long hours – no more weekend jobs, no more stress and fatigue. I am able to look after my wellbeing and spend more quality time with family, especially my two young daughters.”

Josephine says it also means the family is able to go out “once in a while” and to start saving.

However, the Living Wage is just the first step. Fair Pay Agreements will also help to improve conditions for workers like Josephine, in the cleaning sector.

“It will stop the race to the bottom and get the rest of the cleaners all over New Zealand to be on the Living Wage like me. It will also mean better health and safety for us cleaners,” she says.

“Upskilling and training is very important for us to get better lives, and we are also doing this for the next generation of workers.”

E tū Transformational Campaigns Director, Mat Danaher, says that decent wages are a huge part of winning truly decent work.

“There’s no question that wages are one of the chief concerns for people when they think about the need to improve things at work,” Mat says.

“Paying at least the Living Wage is one huge part of the picture. However, it’s not the whole story. Workers also need proper health and safety, access to training and career progression, job security, real input into decision making at work, and more.

“That’s why E tū is a strong supporter of Fair Pay Agreements – it’s about looking at wages and conditions across the board and making sure that workers are getting a fair go in all parts of their employment agreements.”

