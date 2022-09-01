Tractors On The Harbour Bridge For SAY NO Campaign

Groundswell NZ will be driving tractors over the Auckland Harbour Bridge and into Auckland City for the public launch of the SAY NO non-compliance campaign, Groundswell NZ co-founder Bryce McKenzie says.

“Our campaign to SAY NO is a short-term necessity, until the Government puts in place workable regulations that achieve real environmental outcomes and respect the privacy and property rights of those they affect.”

At 10.00am on Thursday, 1 September, Groundswell NZ will be driving tractors over the Auckland Harbour Bridge in protest of the unworkable regulations and breaches of privacy and property rights that are the focus of the SAY NO campaign.

“Food producers will no longer jump through the Government’s hoops and provide information that is used to advance a policy agenda hostile to farmers, property owners, and rural communities.”

“The Government’s continued assault on food producers has made today’s awareness-raising action necessary,” says Mr McKenzie.

The SAY NO campaign is detailed at www.groundswellnz.co.nz/campaigns/say-no.

