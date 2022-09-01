Revisions To The Data Sources Used To Compile The International Trade: June 2022 Quarter Release

In advance of the release of International trade: June 2022 quarter on 2 September, we have published a paper explaining the revisions to the data sources used to compile the International trade release.

We make revisions annually, in line with international best practice, to ensure the statistics continue to reflect our changing world. Typically revisions are the result of new or updated information becoming available, or methodological changes.

Most of the revisions in this release are minor and typical of the annual revision process.



