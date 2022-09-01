Revisions To The Data Sources Used To Compile The International Trade: June 2022 Quarter Release
Thursday, 1 September 2022, 10:48 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
In advance of the release of International trade: June
2022 quarter on 2 September, we have published a paper
explaining the revisions to the data sources used to compile
the International trade release.
We make revisions
annually, in line with international best practice, to
ensure the statistics continue to reflect our changing
world. Typically revisions are the result of new or updated
information becoming available, or methodological
changes.
Most of the revisions in this release are
minor and typical of the annual revision
process.
