Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Renters United’s Petition To End The Use Of The Electoral Roll In Local Elections

Thursday, 1 September 2022, 11:27 am
Press Release: Renters United

Here at Renters United we want to fix renting in Aotearoa, but we can’t do that if our voice is diluted in elections.

As you may be aware, there's currently two categories of elector in local government elections: Resident and Ratepayer. We want to change that.

Today we’re launching a petition calling on the Labour-led government to amend the Local Electoral Act 2001 and abolish the Ratepayer Roll.

https://rentersunited.org.nz/ratepayers-roll/

Right now, it’s one rule for renters and another for landlords.

The Ratepayer Roll allows landlords to vote in each council district, local board area, and community board area they own property in. In 2016 one landlord voted in seven separate local elections.

This roll incentivises candidates for local government to unfairly prioritise the views of landlords and property owners over those of low incomes and renters.

We believe that each person’s vote is equally important. We did away with property-based voting rights for national elections in 1893. It’s time that local government caught up.

The ratepayer electoral roll is inherently undemocratic, violating the principle of one person one vote to such an extent that in 2016 one man was eligible to vote in seven different elections. In the current climate of consistently falling homeownership we want to nip this inequality in the bud before it becomes even further exacerbated.

We're of the conviction that the current system unfairly penalises renters while rewarding those who own property in a way which is out of keeping with New Zealand's strongly and long-held egalitarian values.

The very concept of a "ratepayer" electorate is flawed. Landlords do not pay rates, their tenants do through their rents. In central government elections, each individual is entitled to only one vote regardless of any connection to multiple geographical locations. It's time that local government catches up with what central government did in 1893: disestablishing voting entitlements based on property ownership.

We've been encouraged by the support we've already received from candidates running in the various local body elections around Aotearoa. We’d be happy to provide you with the contact details of them or to answer any questions you have around this petition and the ratepayer roll.

Further information:

1:https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/392946/archaic-law-allows-multiple-property-owners-extra-voting-rights

https://thespinoff.co.nz/local-elections/01-07-2019/theres-a-land-in-the-south-pacific-where-you-can-vote-based-on-owning-property

Ratepayer Electors Data: https://figure.nz/chart/Jlm0FjKinvsemJC3

Resident Electors Data: https://figure.nz/chart/AvxemOhUivYbRFq3

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Renters United on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Self-inflicted Kiwisaver Disaster


In years to come, the Great Kiwisaver Fees Fiasco is going to be taught in schools as a lesson in political mis-management. To put it mildly, the government did not front foot the significant change it was making to require all Kiwisaver providers to pay GST on the fees they charge for their financial services. The change envisaged would have delivered it an annual $225 million in extra GST from 2026 onwards and – if the GST component was passed on entirely to the public – the modelling indicated that this would reduce their savings by billions over the next 50 years...
More>>




 
 

Government: GST Proposal For KiwiSaver Fees Will Not Go Ahead
The Government will not proceed with a proposal to standardise the application of GST to fees and services of managed fund providers... More>>

Government: New Expectations To Empower Survivors Of National Disasters
Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry Andrew Little has joined survivors of some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant national disasters to launch new expectations for how the public service will learn from the mistakes of the past and do better for survivors... More>>


Government: New Chairperson For The Human Rights Review Tribunal
Sarah Eyre, of Wellington, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, Associate Minister of Justice Aupito William Sio announced today... More>>

Local Government: Guide To Getting To Know Your Local Body Candidates
Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is revealing some tips and tricks for voters to get to know candidates ahead of the elections this year. “Local body elections typically have low voter turnout... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 