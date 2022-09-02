Pillars Ka Pou Whakahou Is Elevating The Voices Of Children Of People In Prison

This Children of Prisoners Week (4th – 11th of September) Pillars is highlighting to the public, that Children of people in prison are children of promise and potential. This year’s theme is ‘making the invisible, visible’; giving our tamariki and rangatahi the space to be seen and heard for who they truly are.

This year, Pillars has partnered with The Beautification Trust to create a mural with children impacted by parental incarnation. Each tamariki will paint a symbol that best reflects who they are and how they want to be seen. This mural will be available for public viewing with location and date to be advised.

In Christchurch, Pillars tamariki and rangatahi will create a dance with their mentors, empowering them through song and giving them the space to be creative.

Children of people in prison are bright, courageous, strong, and creative. But instead of being seen for who they are, they are often misunderstood, misrepresented, unheard and unseen. They are the invisible victims of crime who are largely overlooked and underrepresented in our current justice system.

This kauapa is especially close to our heart, as we continue to push for change using the lived experience of our rangatahi. COPW is a celebration, but also a time to reflect on the change we wish to see in the world.

Show your support by following our Facebook posts throughout Children of Prisoners Week. https://www.facebook.com/Pillarsnz

