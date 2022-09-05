SAFE Launches Hotline To Expose Animal Cruelty

Animal rights charity SAFE has today launched 0800 EXPOSE, a supportive programme to provide witnesses of animal abuse a confidential means to report information.

Witnesses can use a hotline or web form to share their concerns when they see animals abused on farms or in their community.

SAFE Investigations Manager Will Appelbe said 0800 EXPOSE will shine a light on animal mistreatment and neglect.

"We’re concerned for animals because their treatment often occurs out of sight and out of mind," said Appelbe.

"Every week, people contact SAFE because they’ve witnessed animal cruelty, and don’t know where else to turn. We’ve heard stories of young farmers feeling bullied or having to leave jobs because of the brutality they’ve witnessed."

"0800 EXPOSE will assist witnesses to report their concerns to the relevant enforcement agency and ensure perpetrators are held to account."

In March, SAFE exposed three businesses that were delivering live pigs in the Auckland region, who had recommended using a household hammer to stun the animals before killing them.

Last month, SAFE was contacted by local residents near a Canterbury paddock who were concerned about 10 dead sheep that were dumped among gorse bushes.

"Calling out animal abuse, especially in your workplace, can be a daunting task. And there are multiple agencies responsible for enforcing our animal welfare laws, including the Ministry for Primary Industries who are woefully under-resourced."

"0800 EXPOSE will support eyewitnesses to present their accounts to the right enforcement agency and expose industry practices that are in the public interest."

