Climate Strikes Are Back

Tuesday, 6 September 2022, 2:44 pm
Press Release: Fridays for Future

On September 23rd, Aotearoa will be the first country in the world to kick off the next Global Climate Strike led by Fridays For Future. Protestors will be rallying in Tāmaki Makaurau from 1pm at Aotea Square. Simultaneous events are also being planned in Wellington and Christchurch.

Climate change is not a future problem. It is here now. It is scarred into tree stumps at Canal Road, washed up on the shores of Pūtiki Bay, and carved into the poisoned soil beneath the grey concrete of mid-density duplexes.

It's the flash floods. It's the droughts. It's the plastic litter in the gutters. It's Nelson underwater. It's yellow skies. It's Kōrora. It's profit over everything.

Its Indigenous protectors being charged with endangerment as they risk their lives - assaulted by developers and police - to stand with the natural wonders they belong to and seek to protect.

We call on the government to centre Climate Justice. Climate justice means focusing our climate response on those who are most impacted by climate change. Nature, wild spaces, threatened species, and those who have been systematically marginalised by the false colonial and capitalistic notion of ‘infinite growth.

We invite you to join us on September 23rd at 1pm in Aotea Square to listen to the stories of those facing the frontlines of climate change each and every day. We will march to demand real Climate Justice.

We stand not because we hate those in power, but because we love the Earth.

Now is the time to turn your pain and frustration into action. Now is the time to stand together and use our voices.

Now is the time to Strike.

