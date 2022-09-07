Māori Authorities Demonstrate Their Commitment To Kaitiakitanga In Response To Climate Change

Over half of Māori authorities, compared with a third of all New Zealand businesses, took actions in response to climate change in the last two years, Stats NZ said today.

Stats NZ’s Business Operations Survey for 2021 asked businesses about impacts of, and their responses to, climate change (see Data sources).

Demand from management, board, or employees was a key reason for undertaking climate change-related actions for 57 percent of Māori authorities.

In addition, two out of five Māori authorities reported they acted because they have experienced the physical impacts of climate change.

