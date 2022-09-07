Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Hamilton City Councillors Call On Government To Give Hamilton A Fair Share Of Transport Funding

Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 11:52 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Two Hamilton City Councillors are calling on the government and its transport agency, Waka Kotahi, to give Hamilton a fairer share of transport funding.

Councillors Sarah Thomson and Dave Macpherson are concerned that significant long-term funding for city transport improvements has been made available by the government to Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, but few funding commitments have been offered to Hamilton for the years ahead.

“Hamilton is growing faster, proportionally, than those cities and is the centre of the upper North Island area of major economic development. Yet we can’t get any clear funding support for the transport improvements that are vital to Hamilton residents being able to move around the city,” says Thomson.

“Waka Kotahi and the government have made major commitments to the 30-year Let’s Get Wellington Moving Plan, including significant cycleways, bus and light rail routes and safer pedestrian facilities. They’ve also committed their support for Auckland’s 10-30 year Future Connect transport plan, and have provided significant funding for Christchurch’s cycleways.”

“It doesn’t make sense that a faster-growing city like ours isn’t getting the same support.

In Hamilton we continue to get adhoc funding for small projects here and there – and these are usually delayed for many years after they are needed.”

Councillor Macpherson says that Hamilton has had its ‘Access Hamilton’ transport strategy in place for some years, but the city can’t deliver it alone.

“Waka Kotahi has, many times, agreed with our plans and projects, but not fronted up with the necessary deals that enable good city-wide transport planning to happen.”

“Even though we are a flat city, compact and ideal for cycling and getting around relatively easily, we are falling further and further behind in the types of transport improvements needed to ensure we don’t become totally car-dominated with gridlock and have the safe transport alternatives that will overcome that.”

“We need a funding agreement that looks ahead at least 10 years so we can actually plan ahead with confidence.”

Thomson and Macpherson point out that 64% of the carbon emissions in Hamilton come from transport – mainly cars, one of the highest figures in the country.

“We have the plans in place, and are trying to support the government’s environmental and safety strategies. We just need them to come to the party in the same way they are doing for the other large centres,” says Thomson.

