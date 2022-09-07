Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government Must Apologise To Northland And Vilified Women

Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 12:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Government owes Northland, and the three women about whom it repeatedly spread misinformation, public apologies, says the Taxpayers' Union.

"The 11-day Northland lockdown was a result of a complete failure of Government bureaucracy. It was propped up by a smear campaign against the women who it has been revealed were not at fault and were neither engaged in the sex trade nor affiliated with gangs,” said Executive Director Jordan Williams.

“Nor were they deceptive or uncooperative as the Prime Minister and Minister Hipkins repeatedly alleged."

"The full economic impact - along with all the social implications - of the Northland lockdowns is difficult to quantify but, as local mayors have expressed, the region's businesses and residents suffered greatly as a result. Especially since Northland was also cut off from the rest of the country through each of the Auckland lockdowns."

"This is an issue of Government incompetence resulting in severe economic consequences. Lockdowns, although utilised frequently throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, are an extreme measure with vast consequences for communities and the economy."

"Jacinda Ardern and Chris Hipkins also owe New Zealand an apology for their role in deceiving the public when it has now been confirmed they knew that the incident was entirely down to administrative error, but allowed the narrative of 'women on the run' to continue to circulate."

