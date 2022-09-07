Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Local Elections: Health Of Local Democracy Report Released

Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 2:57 pm
Press Release: policy.net.nz

Around half of all candidates running for office in the New Zealand local elections this year will be elected, a report released today by Policy.nz reveals.

Using data from the Policy.nz candidate comparison tool, the report analyses how contested elections are between regions and councils across New Zealand – providing the first nationwide picture of the health of local democracy ahead of this year’s elections.

Nationally, there is an average of 2.1 candidates running for each seat – which means nearly half of all candidates will be elected.

The most contested election nationally is the race for Mayor of Auckland, with 23 candidates running for one seat. But there are 53 elections with only one candidate running, and one in five elections nationally are uncontested, meaning that the same number of candidates are running as there are seats.

The most contested geographic regions are Nelson, Northland and Gisborne, while the most contested city or district is Hamilton City. By contrast, the least contested regions are Chatham Islands, Hawke's Bay, and Manawatū-Whanganui. Stratford is the single least contested city or district nationally.

Urban areas are significantly more contested on average than rural areas.

“These findings paint a mixed picture about the health of local democracy in New Zealand,” says Policy.nz editorial director Ollie Neas.

“On the one hand, thousands of people around the country have put their hand up to take the responsibility of elected office. But a significant number of elections are uncontested or are contested by a very small number of candidates.”

“There is essentially a 50/50 chance of any given candidate being elected at the local elections this year. That may worry many voters, especially given recent concerns about some candidates promoting misinformation and conspiracy theories.”

About Policy.nz

Policy.nz is the complete guide to the 2022 New Zealand local elections, helping citizens decide who to vote for.

By entering an address, users can find out what elections they can vote in, which candidates are running, and where those candidates stand on the key issues facing their community. Policy.nz covers every candidate running in the 583 elections across New Zealand, from mayoral elections down to local board and community board.

Policy.nz is published in partnership with The Spinoff and is a partner organisation in Local Government New Zealand’s VOTE2022 campaign. Policy.nz 2022 is made possible by support from Google News Initiative, with further backing from Greenlight Ventures and Addy. The Spinoff’s local elections coverage is supported by the Public Interest Journalism Fund.

The full report can be found at the following link: Policy.nz – health of local democracy report 2022.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from policy.net.nz on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Chile’s Experiment In Direct Democracy Failed


In overwhelming numbers yesterday – the “no” vote was 62% - the people of Chile voted to reject a draft Constitution that would have been one of the most progressive national charters in the world, enshrining gender parity and a range of social, indigenous and environmental rights. The failure will not mean the end of the process. Some 80% of Chileans previously voted to replace the Constitution inherited from the Pinochet era. Yet for now, it is back to the drawing board for a left that has been weakened by the outcome...
More>>




 
 


Government: Takes Action To Bring Down Youth Crime
The Government has announced a ‘Better Pathways’ package that aims to place more young people in education, training or work to drive down youth crime. “Youth crime is clearly an issue right now, particularly in Auckland... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Pathways To Make New Zealand Home Now Open
The Government is delivering on its promise of a responsive and streamlined immigration system to help relieve workforce shortages while providing meaningful humanitarian support, Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>


Government: Foreign Minister To Visit Papua New Guinea
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Papua New Guinea next week to engage kanohi ki te kanohi with partners and visit key development initiatives in the region... More>>


Government: PM Congratulates Next United Kingdom PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader, and pending appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>



National: Rotorua Emergency Housing Shows Govt Failure
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in complete denial about her Government’s failure over housing and its consequences, National’s Housing Spokesperson Chris Bishop says. “The appalling scenes of intimidation, violence, misery and crime... More>>


Local Government: Guide To Getting To Know Your Local Body Candidates
Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is revealing some tips and tricks for voters to get to know candidates ahead of the elections this year. “Local body elections typically have low voter turnout... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 