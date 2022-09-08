Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 5 September 2022

Thursday, 8 September 2022, 11:25 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Please note that we will be changing the dissemination method of this release from October 2022. Further information is available on this week's release page.

Key facts
The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 31 July 2022:

  • the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were:
    • 2,326,570 total paid jobs (up 8,650 or 0.37 percent)
    • 99,050 paid jobs in primary industries (up 140 or 0.14 percent)
    • 442,630 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 590 or 0.13 percent)
    • 1,727,430 paid jobs in services industries (up 12,240 or 0.71 percent)
    • 57,460 paid jobs in unclassified industries (down 3,150 or 5.20 percent)
  • the median income (compared with the previous week) was:
    • $1,165.39 (down $3.36 or 0.29 percent).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



