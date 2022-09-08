Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Universities Join Call For Free Public Transport For Students And Others On Low Incomes

Thursday, 8 September 2022, 12:28 pm
Press Release: Universities New Zealand - Te Pokai Tara

Aotearoa New Zealand’s eight universities have joined the Aotearoa Collective for Public Transport Equity in calling on the Government to make public transport free to students and other New Zealanders on low incomes.

Doing so will help alleviate poverty and hardship, as well as contribute to combating climate change, they say.

The collective was launched in October 2021 and has a wide range of member organisations, including students’ associations, climate groups and two individual universities, Massey University and Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington.

Now the New Zealand Vice-Chancellors’ Committee has agreed all the country’s universities will support the collective through the membership of the sector’s peak body, Universities New Zealand – Te Pōkai Tara.

As well as for students, the collective and its national campaign, Free Fares, are seeking free public transport for other people on low incomes, including under-25s, community services card holders, and total mobility card holders and their support people.

In March, the collective handed the Government a petition with more than 13,000 signatures.

Writing to Education Minister Chris Hipkins about universities’ support for the campaign, Universities New Zealand Chair and Vice-Chancellor of Massey University Professor Jan Thomas urged the Government to act on their call.

She highlighted how it aligns with the Government’s Tertiary Education Strategy goals of barrier-free education and reducing carbon emissions.

“The majority of our students are low income,” wrote Professor Thomas. “We know that costs of living are increasingly exceeding available student allowances and the amounts that students can borrow. We know that we are seeing a crisis in student wellbeing and mental health and, to a significant extent, this arises from increased financial pressures on students.

“We know that the majority of our students are concerned about climate change and their carbon footprint. An increasing proportion need to work while studying and they are looking for sustainable ways to get to and from workplaces and their places of learning.

“Finally, we know that our students are learning the behaviours that will remain with them over the rest of their lives. The more we can encourage them into sustainable modes of transportation the better.”

Professor Thomas said Vice-Chancellors understand that if users are not paying for public transport then taxpayers must.

But they “also understand that there are other greater societal costs when people on low incomes have to make choices between getting to places of work and study versus challenges such as getting sufficient nutrition and living in adequate accommodation”.

Campaign organiser Ryan Hooper-Smith welcomed Universities New Zealand’s support, saying: “Free Fares once again has received the backing of a large peak body in Aotearoa. With Universities New Zealand now supporting our cause, we have one of the largest organisations in the tertiary education sector backing us. It’s clear Free Fares is popular. It’s also clear the cost of transport is squeezing our most vulnerable, including students, and the Government needs to act. We urge them to take the leap and implement Free Fares.”

This media release is also available to share digitally from the Universities New Zealand website: https://www.universitiesnz.ac.nz/latest-news-and-publications/universities-join-call-free-public-transport-students-and-others-low

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Universities New Zealand - Te Pokai Tara on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Chile’s Experiment In Direct Democracy Failed


In overwhelming numbers yesterday – the “no” vote was 62% - the people of Chile voted to reject a draft Constitution that would have been one of the most progressive national charters in the world, enshrining gender parity and a range of social, indigenous and environmental rights. The failure will not mean the end of the process. Some 80% of Chileans previously voted to replace the Constitution inherited from the Pinochet era. Yet for now, it is back to the drawing board for a left that has been weakened by the outcome...
More>>




 
 


Government: Annual Tax Rates And Remedial Matters Bill Reintroduced
The annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill has been re-introduced today. It is the same as the annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill introduced last week, but without the proposal to standardise the application of GST... More>>



Government: Law Changes To Enable Faster Consenting, More Prefabs, Comes Into Force
Law changes that introduce a new voluntary certification scheme for modular component, or prefab, manufacturers, and strengthen New Zealand’s building... More>>

Government: Takes Action To Bring Down Youth Crime
The Government has announced a ‘Better Pathways’ package that aims to place more young people in education, training or work to drive down youth crime. “Youth crime is clearly an issue right now, particularly in Auckland... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>

Public Service Commission: New OIA Measures Published For The First Time
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today published expanded performance measures of the Official Information Act for government agencies. It is the first time the Public Service has collected and published data on the use of extensions, refusals and transfers... More>>



Government: PM Congratulates Next United Kingdom PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader, and pending appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 